Unavoidable Problem With Lewis Hamilton Joining Ferrari Pointed Out by Former F1 Star

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver of all time, and has broken just about every single record in F1. The only record remaining is that of Michael Schumacher’s seven world championship wins, for which he is currently tied to the German driver with.

After winning six world titles with Mercedes in an era that was completely dominated by them, Hamilton is going through a rough patch. Mercedes don’t have the strongest car anymore, and at 38 years old, Hamilton is running out of time to win his eighth title, and stand clear of Schumacher.

DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLE To writing history. To making legends.#S7illRising pic.twitter.com/VsR8S3SwB6 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 15, 2020

Rumors have suggested that Hamilton could be open to moving away from the Brackley-based outfit to join a team that could help him win the championship. Red Bull would be an obvious choice for drivers looking for instant success, but seeing Hamilton suit up for them is an almost unfathomable thought.

Hamilton could be open to joining Ferrari, an outfit that he described as his dream team in the past. However, there are some unavoidable problems about Hamilton joining the Scuderia, which were pointed out by former F1 driver and three-time race winner, Johnny Herbert.

Why Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari could be a problem

Schumacher won his first two world titles with Benetton, before moving to Ferrari. With Ferrari, he established himself as a true legend by winning five world championships. Similarly, Hamilton has achieved everything he could with Mercedes and could now choose to create history with the most successful and popular F1 team of all time.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, time is not on his side. Herbert feels that Hamilton’s inability to challenge for race wins at Mercedes could push him to look for a change in scene and hence, keep his option of joining Ferrari open.

However, at 38 years old, he probably won’t have the time to change the dynamic at Ferrari like Schumacher was able to all those years ago.

“Could you think of bringing your energy and people there from Mercedes, as Michael Schumacher did,” Herbert said as quoted by Formula Passion. “And of changing and directing the situation in a positive way? The problem is time.”

Does Hamilton’s F1 future lie with Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton is not hiding the fact that he is desperate to win his eighth world championship. However, it seems unlikely that he will be able to fulfill that dream with Mercedes, at least in the near future. His current deal with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of this year, and whether or not he will renew, is still unknown.

🚨| After Lewis Hamilton saying that Mercedes didn’t ‘listen’ to him about the 2023 car, Simon Lazenby (Sky) reckons that Ferrari would be Hamilton’s first choice should he decide to leave. Hamilton is out of contract at the end of 2023. — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) March 10, 2023

It is no secret that Mercedes want Hamilton to stay. But, the German team has to make major strides and provide their star driver with a car that suits him if they are to make him stay.

Nevertheless, lack of opportunities at other teams could compel the British driver to stay at Mercedes unless there are some major moves elsewhere in the driver market.