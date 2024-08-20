“Not An Experience I Take Lightly”: Lewis Hamilton on His Trip to Mozambique

Hamilton spent the 2024 summer break, traveling across the African continent, like he did in 2022. He wanted to get in touch with his roots, and in the process, met individuals he started deeply caring for. In fact, he posted an Instagram story with a link attached for donations, after visiting a Refugee Settlement in Mozambique.

Hamilton cares deeply about the living conditions of displaced people, which is why he brought attention to the Maratane Refugee Camp in Northern Mozambique.

Hamilton’s post revealed that there are 710k displaced people in the country, out of which 25k had become refugees due to conflict or natural disasters. He said that meeting them was not an experience he took lightly. Seeing the brave individuals strive for greatness on behalf of their families truly touched him.

In his caption, he wrote,

“The strength, spirit, and resilience of the people I met will stick with me for the rest of my life, as will the compassion of those working on the ground to defend and protect their lives every day. Our support for one another has to extend globally. @refugees is making a difference by providing humanitarian assistance and focusing on long-term support like education, helping people realise their full potential.”

Hamilton, like most F1 drivers, did not lead a luxurious childhood. But he worked hard to become one of the greatest and richest athletes of all time. That is why he wants to give back to the community today.

His shoutout to the organizations working in Mozambique, was just a small part of it.

Hamilton helps spread the word about refugees in Africa

Apart from unwinding and finding his roots, Hamilton made his African vacation worthwhile by engaging in social work. He visited classrooms in the Refugee Camp, interacting with students, who were happy to see the 39-year-old in person.

He highlighted the efforts of @refugees to his 37.5 million-strong Instagram audience and shared the donation link to UNHCR on his story to encourage his fans to contribute.

Hamilton’s Africa trip, however, likely came to an end with his stay in Mozambique. With F1 action resuming next weekend, the seven-time World champion would be obligated to report back to Mercedes’ base in Brackley, as the team gears up for the Dutch GP.