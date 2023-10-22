Mercedes Boss Mad About FIA’s $1,057,000 Request: “Half of the Grid Wouldn’t Be Able to Pay”

The FIA have been slammed for their latest move to quadruple the maximum limit of fines from $264,400 to a whopping $1,057,000. Not only have most of the drivers raised concerns regarding the same, but so have team principals. The latest to do so is Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. The Austrian pointed out how almost half of the grid will not be able to pay the fine.

George Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), led the drivers’ complaints about the fines. As quoted by espn.com, he said, “I’d say there’s probably 40% of the grid are making less than this maximum fine. And that’s the income. That’s not taking into consideration the outgoings, the traveling around the world, the people you need as part of your team. It’s pretty obscene“.

The 25-year-old then added that he believes it is “pretty ridiculous” that the stewards can fine drivers an amount as high as $1,057,000. Wolff also made a similar point in his recent interview with autosport.com.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff gives the FIA a “reality check“

While speaking ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix about the FIA’s surprise decision to quadruple the maximum limit of fines, Toto Wolff said, “A million! We need to do a reality check with real life, whether that is an adequate fine or not“.

The Austrian added, “I don’t think we want to portray Formula 1 out there in a world where it’s tough enough to give drivers fines of a million. I think half of the grid wouldn’t be able to pay them“.

While many are unhappy with the decision to raise the fines, the FIA have defended their stance by giving an explanation for the same.

FIA defend their decision to increase the fines

According to a report issued by racefans.net, the FIA believe it was essential to increase the fines as they have not reviewed the same for at least the past 12 years. As a result, the previous fines do not “reflect the current needs of motorsport.”

While it is not clear what the FIA uses the fines for, the report states that the governing body utilizes the money to improve the overall safety of the sport. As discussions continue about the FIA’s contentious decision to increase fines, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes (as quoted by autosport.com) that the drivers should have a say about where the governing body spends the money.