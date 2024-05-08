Toto Wolff’s Confusing Message to Max Verstappen While Pushing For Mercedes Move

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes ever since Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari got confirmed earlier this year. Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff wants to sort his driver lineup for 2025 before it is too late, and his favorite driver of choice remains Verstappen, to whom he keeps sending mixed signals.

Speaking to AS, Wolff highlighted how his team made significant improvements in Miami last weekend. He pointed out how the W15 was faster than Sergio Perez’s RB20 on the same tire. Encouraging signs like this were likely thrown out to get the attention of Verstappen, about whom Wolff spoke next.

Wolff feels that Verstappen shouldn’t leave the best team in F1 (which is Red Bull at the moment). At the same time, he says,

“I wouldn’t leave the team, at least not in 2025, but it’s in his hands. He’s the best driver now, and that’s why he’s the one to make the choice.”

He feels that Verstappen has a huge role to play in how the driver market pans out in the months to come. However, it is no secret that he wants to sway the three-time World Champion away to Mercedes. For that, he keeps sweet-talking Verstappen, which Red Bull took note of.

Red Bull annoyed with Toto Wolff’s antics

Toto Wolff has been flirting with the idea of signing Max Verstappen for months now. This is something Red Bull GmbH boss Oliver Mintzlaff doesn’t appreciate.

He called Wolff out of meddling in Red Bull’s affairs, especially because the team feels that Verstappen has a contract until 2028 which should be respected. Wolff, however, shut these accusations down by stating that they have no “relevance”.

“I don’t know what the guy is commenting on,” he said per OE24. “That has no relevance to me. Maybe he still wants to be on TV. We’re a little in observation mode. But it’s not my decision, it’s Max’s.”

Red Bull’s internal turmoil has made it easy for Wolff to take direct shots at the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Adrian Newey’s departure (which was confirmed earlier this month) has put the team’s continued dominance in question as well. This, in turn, could influence Verstappen’s decision-making in the months to come.