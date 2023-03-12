Mercedes Cringe Fest Leaves Fans Annoyed With “Laughable” Open Letter

Mercedes have been on a slippery slope after the 2021 season. With the regulation change in 2022, the 8-time champions were given a hall pass for getting their concept wrong. However, things have gotten worse for the team in 2023, with even Lewis Hamilton calling them out on their blatant mistakes.

Not a good time to be Mercedes, who are trying very hard to maintain their positive energy. However, the team may have taken it a step too far. In what has been titled “A letter to the fans” – the Brackley outfit scrawled a call to action, which sounded more like the team accepting their bleak fate . The awkward statement after the first race of the season left fans feeling confused and uneasy.

Mercedes makes endless promises to fans

“Bahrain hurt. It hurt each one of us, who head into every season determined to fight for world championships.” Mercedes begin by empathizing with their “hurt” fans after their disappointing performance in the desert. Encouraging the reader to continue to support them, the team explains the inexplicable reality that they face.

“And the simple questions are: what can we do about it, and what will we do about it?” The answer to this is that the team will not make any haphazard decisions. instead, they are working urgently on a “recovery plan.”

The team goes on to accept the challenge that lies before them, “and nobody is flinching when we look at the mountain we must climb.” Further, they request a healthy conversation on social media- one that commands respect with no room for bullying.

Ending their letter with a rather dramatic conclusion: “The recovery began immediately after the race – and everybody has a part to play. Are you ready to join us for the fight back? If not, then there are no hard feelings. If yes, then let’s do this.”

Fans were left confused over the emotional letter

Mercedes left the recipients of the letter bewildered and unsure of how to respond. However, fans found it peculiar that the team reacted so strongly to just the first race of the season. Given that no other team had responded to setbacks in such a manner, the champions’ response irked supporters to their defeat.

What a ridiculous drama they´re making. I can´t recall any other team reacting that way in the past. Really happy they´re behind these days because the arrogance of Mercedes is something else. — Flugge (@Schwixxx) March 11, 2023

After just 1 race? And PR > handling the truth? Man, they really are afraid of getting cancelled by their fans. — ieveau'ke (@ipm80) March 11, 2023

im sorry but i cant stop laughing at the mercedes statement, they are so dramatic💀 — marco¹⁴ (@RT3NENBAUM) March 11, 2023

Clearly, the letter was lost in translations as fans refused to believe what was happening. As the team got roasted, it was clear that this was not the right move to make.

mercedes after releasing that statementpic.twitter.com/zvIgyNc47q — margo (@PIA5TRI) March 11, 2023

That ‘We are Mercedes’ statement is laughable. Whatever the aim, the dart’s totally missed the board. — Dan Brett (@DanielBrett_) March 11, 2023

This Mercedes statement today is weird. Begging for patience & proper support from fans after one race? Really bizarre move. https://t.co/uFxmbepDet — Riley Kirn (@rileykirn) March 12, 2023

Mercedes: write an open letter to their fans about their lack of performance The Tifosi: “first time?” pic.twitter.com/DE17LFveQK — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) March 11, 2023

I didn't even realise Mercedes wrote an open letter to their fans until a friend DM'ed it to me on Instagram. Man, they're down bad. #F1 — Dre Harrison (@Dre_WTF1) March 11, 2023

that mercedes letter is hilarious bc tf am i meant to do? — Mira (@user_enjolras) March 11, 2023

A hit and miss for the team; it’s another notch on the list for Mercedes. However bizarre, hopefully, the team can live up to the extensive promises made in this declaration. While a championship is not in the books, surely Mercedes can end this season with their heads held high.