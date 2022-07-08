“Mercedes doing their best to give Max Verstappen pole” – F1 Twitter reacts as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell crash in Q3 of Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton and teammate George Russell crash out in the Q3 of Austrian GP qualifying causing a red flag.

Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a season of several highs and lows. The seven-time World Champion battled severe porpoising in the Mercedes W13. And to add fuel to the fire, rookie teammate George Russell managed to get consistent top 5 finishes across multiple races

After a difficult start to the season, Hamilton’s fortunes were finally on good terms after claiming consecutive podiums in Canada and Britain. He became the star of the Silverstone GP as he made a wonderful drive claiming P3.

Hamilton was hoping to continue with the momentum, but his current streak has taken a dip. The Briton crashed in the Q3 session of the 2022 Austrian GP.

Lewis was hit with oversteer at turn 7 as he went through the gravel trap and into the barrier. The session was red-flagged.

The Red Bull Ring echoed as Max Verstappen fans cheered when Hamilton crashed. Hamilton confirmed on the radio he was okay and apologised saying, “I’m so sorry guys, so sorry for damaging the car.”

And just as the racing resumed the other Mercedes of George Russell crashed out at turn 9. Russell was not on a flying lap, but as he was coming round the final corner he spun into the barrier.

The session was red-flagged again following the crash. At the moment George was P5 while Hamilton was P10. Max Verstappen set the fastest time of the session with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in P2 and P3 respectively.

F1 Twitter reacts to Lewis Hamilton crash

F1 fans went beserk following Hamilton’s crash in the Q3 session. Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell is also under investigation by FIA for entering the track without permission.

Merc doing their best to give Max pole position — Ravnopravnost! (@mrdetu) July 8, 2022

Looks like both #Mercedes drivers caved in to the pressure racing in the home of #RedBull

Another reason why #MaxVerstappen is the #GOAT𓃵 #AustrianGP #LewisHamilton #GeorgeRussell — The Friendly Neighbourhood Bot (@TheNehbrhoodBot) July 8, 2022

that aged like a milk😭😭 — lele. (@harmonyalive) July 8, 2022

This didn’t age well 💔 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 8, 2022

So sad @LewisHamilton has just crashed in qualifying… But I just have to say… Irrespective of who you support, it's shameful to celebrate a driver's crash…. Shame on you, Dutch fans, cheering in the stands #disgusting #AustrianGP — Collett Dawson (@collettdawson) July 8, 2022

Both Mercedes have made contact with the wall in Q3. What a nightmare for the team 🤯 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/W1LZ70U8At — WTF1 (@wtf1official) July 8, 2022

