F1

“Mercedes is set to fight with Williams at the back of the grid”- FIA’s porposing solution is a huge headache for Mercedes’ title challenge

Also Read: When Lewis Hamilton’s car caught fire but he couldn’t stop it
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"We're delighted to welcome Mohammad Amir back": Mohammad Amir replaces Naseem Shah in Gloucestershire for T20 Blast 2022
Next Article
"I would have probably completed my hundred": Rishabh Pant blames Chesteshwar Pujara's comments for his missed century in Sydney against Australia
F1 Latest News
Also Read: When Lewis Hamilton’s car caught fire but he couldn’t stop it
“Mercedes is set to fight with Williams at the back of the grid”- FIA’s porposing solution is a huge headache for Mercedes’ title challenge

FIA’s technical directive means that Mercedes will have to change their close to the ground…