Ex-F1 Champion Believes Mercedes’ Lack of Testing Affects Them Despite “Optimistic” Data in Factory

Ever since the 2022 regulation reset and the re-introduction of ground-effect cars in F1, Mercedes have been tumbling backwards down the pecking order. They had several flaws in their design concept but each time, the team comes out with “optimistic” statements about how they’ve been developing and improving. The results, however, aren’t visible on the track. Now, 1996 champion, Damon Hill has leaned in with his thoughts on why that might be the case.

On the F1 Nation podcast, Tom Clarkson asked Hill about the concerns raised over Mercedes‘ simulation tools back at the factory by technical director, James Alisson.

Hill explained, “They’ve got something disconnected here. They keep coming up with optimistic statements about their car. They believe they’re going in the right direction. But when the car gets on the track – it doesn’t work!”

As per Hill, Mercedes’ problems stem from the lack of real-life testing. The Brackely-based outfit chooses to rely on computer driven data instead of testing. “It’s all about correlation,” he added. “Is the information they’re getting at the factory, in their experiments actually leading them or misleading them.”

At the end of the day, Mercedes’ problems remain. In 2022, Lewis Hamilton started complaining about the car, and fast forward to 2024, the Silver Arrows’ issues persist. For Hamilton personally, it has been difficult, since he remains without a win since 2021, a staggering fact for a driver who has won 103 races in his career.

When can Mercedes become a winning team again

Mercedes’ 2024 season has not been optimal so far. On paper, they are the fourth, and sometimes, the fifth fastest team on the grid. Toto Wolff, their team principal, however, has not given up home, and looks to do what McLaren did last year. A string of upgrades gradually brought in over the course of a campaign took McLaren from the back to the front.

However, as things stand, Mercedes won’t be in the title battle in 2024 or 2025. Ferrari and McLaren have made big strides, and the gap between the former and Red Bull keeps reducing.

A big change is right around the corner in terms of the engine regulations, due to kick in from the 2026 season onwards. The last time a big engine-specific rule change was introduced, Mercedes dominated the sport for the next eight years.

Naturally, the team will be hoping to get their “formula” right for 2026 and mend their struggles. But if they fail, it could be the last straw for Wolff who is not only the team principal but also a shareholder of the team.