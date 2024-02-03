Mercedes Leaving Lewis Hamilton “Disappointed” Helped Ferrari to Poach 7x World Champion From Brackley

F1 expert Lawrence Barretto has revealed how Mercedes’ offer of a short-term contract “disappointed” Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari made the most of this opportunity and poached the Briton. Barretto reveals that Ferrari chairman John Elkann personally contacted the 39-year-old and sealed the deal by offering better terms. While speaking on the most recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast, Barretto said,

“Last year around the Monaco Grand Prix when John Elkann called him (Hamilton) again and said, ‘Lewis, come to Ferrari, we want you here, we will offer you the world’, Lewis said no. But that was the last time in which it was only an informal chat. John then gave him another call as autumn turned to winter and was like, ‘Lewis, this is what we can offer you. A multi-year deal'”.

Since Mercedes had only offered Hamilton a 1+1 year deal at the time, Barretto feels that the Briton felt “disappointed”. The F1 expert then adds how Elkann made Hamilton feel loved, something that motivated the seven-time champion to snub Mercedes for Ferrari.

Barretto then explained how Hamilton may have also decided to move to the Prancing Horse because of the vision that the team has for the future. Since the Brackley team has only had minimal improvements over the past couple of seasons, Barretto feels that the #44 driver could consider Ferrari as a side with better future prospects.

Moreover, Barretto believes that Hamilton would have already had discussions with the legendary Italian outfit about the team’s power unit for the 2026 season. Since there will be significant regulation changes going into the 2026 season, Hamilton could be betting on Ferrari to come out on top then.

How much has Ferrari offered Lewis Hamilton to snub Mercedes?

According to French website Sportune, Lewis Hamilton will receive a whopping $87 million (€80 million) in 2025. Moreover, the report claims that the Briton will not only have the opportunity to extend his contract in 2026 but that also John Elkann is considering making him an ambassador as well.

Since Ferrari is historically one of the biggest teams in F1, it is likely to be an honor for any driver to become an ambassador. This development comes soon after reports emerged that Hamilton was keen to become an ambassador for Mercedes for the next 10 years, but that the Silver Arrows did not see this as a feasible option.

As for Hamilton’s connection to Ferrari, the Briton has always stated that he is a fan of the brand. The 39-year-old also owns as many as three luxury Ferrari cars in his garage.

The seven-time champion owns the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta which costs $2.2 million, the Ferrari LaFerrari which costs $1.4 million, and also the Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, which costs $1.6 million.