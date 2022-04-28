“Mercedes may have got things wrong this year” – Lewis Hamilton admits his pre-season statements might have been wrong

Lewis Hamilton thinks that Mercedes might have got it wrong this season as they fail to present their drivers with a title-winning car.

Lewis Hamilton admits that his pre-season statements about Mercedes never doing anything wrong may have been wrong. The Brackley-based team is struggling with the W13 in the 2022 championship.

Hamilton is facing a particularly difficult season as he finished P13 in the Imola GP. Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell is not suffering as greatly as the 37-year-old.

During the pre-season testing in Barcelona, there were talks about some problems that Silver Arrows might be facing some issues. Hamilton has now reflected on the responses he gave at that time about the problems of the Mercedes.

He said, “It’s difficult, for sure. But I’m not the only one in the team, right? We’re all feeling the pain, we’re all riding this together, and we win and we lose as a team, so we are doing the best we can with what we have.”

“Earlier in the year, [when] we were in Barcelona, a question was put to me like, ‘What happens if you get it wrong?’ And [I said], ‘Well, we don’t do that, we don’t get things wrong. We’re World Champions’.

“But the fact is, with all the possibilities out there, we may have,” he further added.

Lewis Hamilton hoping for a light at the end of the tunnel

Despite the poor performance of the W13 in the season so far, Hamilton is sure that the team will figure a way out of the slump.

“What we continue to do is just keep our heads down, keep working,” the seven-time World Champion said.

“If one person is down, we rely on our teammates to lift each other up.

“We’re nowhere near where we want to be, but we’ll just keep fighting, keep working as hard as we can, and hope that eventually, we see light at the end of the tunnel.”

