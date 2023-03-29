Mercedes Resurfaces Hilarious Yet ‘Historical’ Boomer Moment By Lewis Hamilton Ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain walks on to the track before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton might be the biggest superstar Formula 1 ever produced, but that doesn’t keeps him immune to embarrassing moments. In 2020, when the entire Formula 1 community was in Australia, uncertain of whether the Grand Prix weekend will go ahead amidst the tense pandemic environment, Hamilton dropped a hilarious moment.

The 38-year-old driver clearly discovered how Google maps work, and he was quite amazed by it. He posted a screenshot from the app on Instagram with the caption, “Wow this blue dot is where I am in this world.”

remember when Lewis Hamilton discovered how google maps works pic.twitter.com/M0oLeEYspT — amber (@marydontmind) June 7, 2021

This innocent moment made the entire F1 community, even his fans, laugh at him. What an embarrassing day he must have had. So much so that even after three years, his team, Mercedes, isn’t letting this go away.

Mercedes resurfaces Lewis Hamilton google map meme

Hamilton is once again in Australia, and for Mercedes, this felt like the right time to remind their star of the fond memories. The Silver Arrows on their Instagram page posted the same screenshot with a caption: “If you a know, you know.”

The comments section was full of F1 fans laughing over it and reminiscing about the time when Hamilton finally got to know the wonders of Google Maps. Though, this time, the seven-time world champion came out as a good sport.

He shared the post by Mercedes on his story and wrote “History” in the description. Thus, it is safe to say that even he realizes it was one of his biggest ‘boomer moments’.

No Mercedes dominance in Australia

For most of the turbo-hybrid era, F1 used to have its season opener in Australia, and over there, if not a win, they used to get a win at least. They were good old days for the people at the Brackley-based team.

Even last year, George Russell brought a podium, and Hamilton finished P4. However, in 2023, Mercedes is unlikely to repeat the same exploits and could end up below the podium places unless something unpredictable happens.

For this Sunday, Red Bull and Aston Martin cars are likely to fetch the grandstand celebration. The W14, in comparison to the two teams and somewhere against Ferrari too, is lacking in pace and would have a hard time cracking the top 6.