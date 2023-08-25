Despite High Development Ceiling in Current Regs, Charles Leclerc Kills Hopes of Ferrari Fans by Submitting to Red Bull’s Prowess

With McLaren and Aston Martin’s momentous improvement during the latest season, the level of development teams can achieve knows no bounds. Yet, Racer.com reports Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc believes no amount of development can catch up to the standards of Red Bull before 2026, killing all hopes of Ferrari fans who would be looking forward to their team taking the fight to the defending champions.

It’s been 15 years since Ferrari last won the constructor’s championship, and sixteen since their driver last won the title. Given the Prancing Horse’s legacy as the most iconic team on the grid, their performances of late have been a blot on their image.

Red Bull’s marauding run has destroyed any and everyone who chose to stand in their path. The Austrian outfit has not lost a race all season and looks set to comfortably win all the remaining races as well. Seeing their form, Leclerc’s quotes about the team’s continued dominance until 2026 doesn’t seem to be a far-fetched theory.

Charles Leclerc kills all hopes of Ferrari fans for two more years

When George Russell won the Brazillian GP in 2022, it marked the last time any team other than Red Bull would take the crown. In the 23 races since then, Red Bull remains undefeated. With regulations remaining stable for two more seasons, Charles Leclerc believes closing the gap on Red Bull will not be an easy feat, even though they are trying their best to do so.

“Well, that’s what we’re trying to work towards, but they have a really big margin and it’s going to be very difficult to catch them before the change of regulations.”

Despite knowing the Italian outfit will be no match for Red Bull for another two years, the Monegasque driver remains committed to the team for the long term. The 25-year-old is keen on continuing his association with the team that once had the likes of Michael Schumacher driving for them.

Leclerc is in for the long ride with Ferrari

Strong reports suggest Ferrari and Leclerc have agreed to a five-year contract extension, which will see the driver earn nearly $198,500,000. The contract will see Leclerc not only drive for Ferrari in the F1 but also suit up for the Prancing Horse in Le Mans.

Additionally, the driver recently claimed that even if Ferrari presents the slightest chance of winning the championship, he would happily stay with the team. However, given how Ferrari has performed in recent years, especially after suffering a major downfall from the 2022 season, the Monegasque driver might be hopelessly optimistic about the team’s chances in the sport.