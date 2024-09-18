Mercedes Reveals Special Singapore Grand Prix Livery to Celebrate Their Partner’s Landmark Achievement

Mercedes travel to Singapore for this year’s Grand Prix, with a brand new one-off livery, to celebrate its partner Petronas’ 50th anniversary. The Brackley-based outfit announced the same via their social media handles on Wednesday, two days before FP1 kicks off.

Mercedes let go of its silver-colored nose and replaced it with emerald green – Petronas’ colors. The sidepods too will be of the same color.

Petronas became Mercedes’ sponsor in 2010 – the Silver Arrows’ very first year in the sport as an F1 team. Together, they achieved a lot of success, having won eight Constructors’ championship titles between 2014 and 2021.

Celebrating 50 years of @Petronas with a special livery for the Singapore GP! pic.twitter.com/rUSztJC4vJ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 18, 2024

“Our partnership with Petronas is our longest standing and still going strong, and for any company to reach its 50th anniversary is an incredible milestone,” CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff said on Mercedes’ website.

Wolff added that they are not just celebrating Petronas’ 50th birthday by changing the livery. Still it would be “a reflection of PETRONAS’ importance in our team’s story and honors our journey together.”

Why Mercedes chose Singapore GP for the livery reveal

Petronas is an oil company based out of Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur. F1 no longer races there, so paying tribute in their ‘home race’ would not have been possible.

As a result, Wolff and Mercedes decided to mark Singapore on their calendars for this special occasion. The Marina Bay Circuit felt like the perfect place because of its proximity to the Malaysian Capital.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell admitted to liking the livery, and the former ‘cannot wait to see it on the car’.

That’s Aston Martin — Aditya (@aditya1THFC) September 18, 2024

The majority of the F1 community, however, couldn’t help but draw similarities to Aston Martin’s colors. The Silverstone-based team uses a ‘British Racing Green’ color, which when put on the F1 car, does not look too different from the livery Mercedes posted on its social media.