Mercedes Tech Boss Explains Why He Is Glad That He Got Sacked

Mercedes technical director James Allison has recently made a startling revelation. The 55-year-old recently revealed how he was sacked in his 20s and why the bitter experience turned out to be a boon. Allison went a step further and termed the incident a “very brilliant experience.”

Advertisement

Allison recently appeared on the Performance People podcast, where host Georgie Ainslie asked him to comment on his work and personal life balance. In reply, Allison explained how he would prefer working over spending time with his family as he would justify the same by stating that working is helping him get the necessary finances to take care of his family.

The 55-year-old added, “I think it was that I was just in the habit of saying ‘Yes’ to work challenges and taking for granted what was at home. That would be endlessly forgiving of those choices. And happily, I got sacked when I was in my late 20s and that was a very brilliant experience.”

Advertisement

That, however, wasn’t how he felt at the time. The Mercedes engineer revealed how it was a disheartening experience, and it took him six to twelve months to gain perspective. It helped him understand the importance of having a work-life balance and why it is equally important to spend time with his family.

The sacking also helped him understand the nature of a company. Allison rued how several companies lack human emotions and owe you no loyalty.

Mercedes tech boss James Allison reveals his success mantra

James Allison then spoke about how he is now working hard and still managing to find time for his family. That, in turn, has made him a happier individual who also delivered at work more effectively. Allison also reflected on the importance of enjoying work and being a team player over personal ambitions.

“Weirdly, that is way more effective than being ambitious. People like being around someone like that far more than they like being around someone who has got their eye on the next opportunity,” he added.

Advertisement

Allison joined Mercedes in 2017 as their technical director. This was after his second stint at Ferrari, where he served for four years. In 2021, the Silver Arrows put him in the role of Chief Technical Director, only to reverse the decision in 2023 and reinstate him as Technical Director. Allison swapped the positions with Mike Elliot.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1733073864521928838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Allison then also explained how even a driver like seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has struggled this season because of Mercedes’ failure to provide him with a strong car. The 55-year-old said that Hamilton’s underwhelming season is a reflection of the pace of the W14 rather than the abilities of the British driver.