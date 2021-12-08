Mercedes’ withdrawal from controversial Kingspan sponsorship and the unfair criticism of Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes have ended their four-year deal with Kingspan a week after announcing it after receiving heavy backlash. The official termination agreement is to be announced on Wednesday.

Last week, Mercedes announced their partnership with Irish firm Kingspan for a four-year sponsorship deal worth four million euros per annum. The Brixworth-based team and particularly Lewis Hamilton received a heavy backlash from all sides.

The reason for the hit back from various people was the 2017 tragedy where 72 people perished in a fire in the Grenfell Tower which used insulation from Kingspan. Survivors, families of victims, fans, and politicians urged the team to roll back the decision.

Now, Mercedes have decided to terminate the lucrative sponsorship deal amidst the public outcry.

It is being reported that the decision to take back the announcement of the deal was a mutual one taken by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Kingspan.

Both recognised that the deal was inappropriate given the ongoing investigation on the Irish firm with respect to the Grenfell Tower incident.

Attacks on Hamilton for the deal were unnecessary

Several news outlets questioned why seven-time Lewis Hamilton was associating with the tainted company. Some even put the entire onus on the Briton.

While the truth is that Lewis Hamilton had nothing to do with the sponsorship, the seven-time world champion for many was made the scapegoat. Hamilton made it very clear when asked about the controversial deal back in Saudi Arabia.

‘it is really nothing to do with me,’ said Hamilton at the press conference ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP.

“Unfortunately, my name is associated with it because it’s put on my car but whether that remains, we shall see.”

A particular section of society that despises the ‘woke’ narrative that drivers such as Lewis Hamilton support especially took this opportunity to pounce on the champion and denounce other endeavours of his as well.

Lewis Hamilton is our No.2 biggest hypocrite of the Britons – only Prince Harry beats him to the No.1 spot. Weak men pander to the woke – and are always found out. https://t.co/KrfJy8ohxY — Go Woke Go Broke (@GoWokeGoBrokeUK) December 6, 2021

This isn’t the first time the Briton has been attacked and probably won’t be the last. As long as Hamilton continues his activism and fight against inequality, a section of society will always be after him. At least now Hamilton won’t have to worry about the Kingspan name on his car as he heads into the Abu Dhabi GP with equal points as title rival Max Verstappen.

