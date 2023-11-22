Charles Leclerc Ferrari Contract Update Has Carlos Sainz Involved

In the last two F1 seasons, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been subject to a lot of rumors about their potential future with Scuderia Ferrari. Entering their final year of contract, there is still no confirmation about either driver’s future with the team. However, the latest update about Leclerc’s contract also has news about Sainz’s association with the Prancing Horse.

According to reports from Formula Passion, Leo Turrini reveals that both Leclerc and Sainz have agreed to a contract extension with Ferrari, with only the official signings left. Turrini’s claims read,

“There will be official communication soon. Carletto and Carlitos will remain at Ferrari beyond 2024 . Leclerc and Sainz will try to win the World Cup dressed in red.”

After a whirlwind of rumors around the futures of Leclerc and Sainz, the latest update has almost put all of them to bed. Previously, there were talks of Sainz allegedly signing a pre-contract with Audi once the team enters the grid in 2026. However, the Spaniard’s entourage dismissed all such claims, stating all of Sainz’s plans involved sticking with the Maranello outfit.

Meanwhile, there were also rumors that Leclerc was feeling unsettled at Ferrari and that he might be in favor of a move to boost his chances of winning the driver’s championship.

Charles Leclerc recently “hinted” at a potential Ferrari exit

The update by Turrini came shortly after a worrying report regarding Leclerc and his future with Ferrari. In the early days of November, an update claimed Leclerc was unhappy at Ferrari and confided in his entourage about the diminishing possibility of him achieving his dream of becoming a world champion with Ferrari. As such, the onus was on Fred Vasseur to reignite the Monegasque driver’s faith in the Ferrari project.

Should there be a chance that Leclerc might look to lend his services to another team once his current contract with Ferrari comes to an end, Vasseur has a whole season to sway the 26-year-old back in Ferrari’s favor. Leclerc has been outspoken about the fact that he would stay with Ferrari even if there is a slight chance of him winning the championship with them.

After starting on the right path in 2022, things soon went south. Now, with Vasseur at the helm of a revamped Ferrari team, the 2024 structure might as well be the final factor in deciding whether Leclerc will stay with Ferrari or make a famous switch.