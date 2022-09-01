Miami Grand Prix prices to inflate by $150 in 2023 after successful debut race in 2022

The organizers of the Miami Grand Prix have increased the prices of the Miami Grand Prix for next year’s race as F1 returns.

The inaugural Miami Grand Prix was held this year after much hype from Formula 1. Max Verstappen came out on top in the inaugural event, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz completing the podium. Over the race weekend, 242,955 fans attended the event.

According to the F1 community on Twitter, the event prices have reportedly been hiked up after one race. According to one Twitter user, the prices have increased by around $150. The Grand Prix made about $350 million last year, which is expected to rise with the increase in ticket prices.

Formula 1 has been trying to increase its fanbase in the United States. It has been the main focus of the F1 ever since being bought out by Liberty Media in 2017.

The accessibility for fans in the US will be questioned after this latest controversy. Formula 1 is adding another race in the US, with Las Vegas joining the calendar next season. The prices for that race are expected to be higher than the Miami Grand Prix.

While Formula 1 is a business, at the end of the day, they will need to find solutions if they are to realize the goal of increasing the fanbase in the United States.

CORRECTION: Just got a new email and looks like it was an error on Miami GP side. So this price is for four tickets not two Tickets have still gone up around $150 or so a piece and are $825 a piece pic.twitter.com/R13zdoZYRW — Deanna (@relapped_f1) August 31, 2022

Formula 1 finds itself facing another fan controversy with the Miami Grand Prix price hike

Formula 1 has become another fan controversy with a price hike in Miami Grand Prix tickets. Fans have been sceptical of decisions in the past. These include the likes of hosting races in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with both nations subject to human rights violations.

Recently, the only decision fans have been on the same page with F1 was when the decision was to drop the Russian Grand Prix. The race was dropped after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

