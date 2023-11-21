Micah Richards and Christian Horner Get Involved in Bashing Lewis Hamilton on a Comedy Talk Show – “Dressed Like a Clown”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and former Manchester City player Micah Richards recently appeared in a talk show called “A League of Their Own” where they got involved in a bashing of Lewis Hamilton. They weren’t directly involved, as it was one of the panelists on the show who called the Mercedes star a “clown.”

As Horner and Richards sat with the panelists, the topic of the seven-time world champion came from Jamie Redknapp. Redknapp, a former English soccer player, played a video of Hamilton and stated that he “dressed like a clown.”

It all started when Richards revealed that he is a Mercedes fan and looked at Horner with a wink. This was the time Horner struck back at the former Manchester City star. The 49-year-old recalled the time when Richards was in a Red Bull shirt and Hamilton had seen him.

As Richards opened up to say that Hamilton didn’t forgive him for wearing his rivals’ shirt, it was the exact moment Redknapp began with a video to show the two crossing paths. Since Redknapp eventually described Hamilton as a clown during the show, it did not sit well with the fans.

Christian Horner comes under fire from Lewis Hamilton fans

As Christian Horner sat in the show with fellow soccer stars, he seemed to have enjoyed Jamie Redknapp calling Lewis Hamilton a “clown.” Notably, Horner’s presence at a time when Hamilton was joked about wasn’t taken well by the Mercedes driver’s fans.

The Red Bull boss is already infamous for slamming Hamilton on an everyday basis. As a result, this incident further angered Hamilton and Mercedes fans.

This huge rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes began in 2021 when Max Verstappen controversially beat Hamilton to the title. During the course of this season, Horner also berated Hamilton on various occasions.