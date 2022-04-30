“Michael did it years ago with Ferrari and I want to do something like that”: Lewis Hamilton reveals Michael Schumacher inspiring story propelled him to take Mercedes offer

Lewis Hamilton recalls Michael Schumacher’s rise with Ferrari while pinning down a deal with Mercedes.

Back in 2012, Mercedes were struggling as they finished fifth in the championship. Despite the average performance, it was announced that McLaren’s Lewis Hamilton will join the team at the start of the next season.

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Mercedes was seen as a step-down and the Briton was slandered by the media. McLaren had a strong showing and was the top three Formula One team of the early 2010s.

However, Hamilton was tempted by the idea of helping a team rise from the rags to the championship. He got this inspiration by looking at Michael Schumacher’s dominant era with Ferrari.

From struggles to the championships with Ferrari

Before Michael Schumacher’s joining, Ferrari last won the Constructors title in 1983. Jody Scheckter won the driver’s championship for the team in 1979 which was twenty-one years before Schumacher won it.

After joining Ferrari in 1996, the German competed with the likes of Damon Hill, Jacques Villeneuve, and Mika Häkkinen. It took Schumacher four years before winning the championship for the Prancing Horse.

Ferrari caught up with the speed and Schumacher and the rest is history. The Regenmeister delivered five consecutive championships for the team. By doing so, he became one of the greatest drivers of all time with seven championships.

FIVE DAYS TO LIGHTS OUT 🚦 Michael Schumacher took a record five consecutive World Championships for @ScuderiaFerrari between 2000-04, clinching the final one in Belgium 💪#F1 #F1FastFact pic.twitter.com/MVoFcjnQ3x — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2018

How Schumacher influenced Lewis Hamilton

Prior to Lewis Hamilton’s move to Mercedes, they had just one win. Nico Rosberg won the 2012 Chinese Grand Prix. During the interview, Jeremy Clarkson pointed out that McLaren won 182 races (until then) while Mercedes just one.

Hamilton countered by stating that Brawn GP won the championship which Clarkson did not consider. Explaining the risk factor and moving to a new team, the Briton stated that he was finding a new opportunity.

He explained: “There were so many good things about the opportunity. The opportunity to go somewhere where they are struggling and hopefully be a part of something that’s going to get somewhere great.”

The seven-time world champion cited the example of Michael Schumacher as the only driver to do so with Ferrari. He added: “Michael did it years ago with Ferrari and there’s no other driver that has done it. I want to do something like that.”