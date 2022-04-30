“You see Leclerc, that is how you finish a race at Monaco”: Fans react as Charles Leclerc shares ideal workout place amidst Formula E race in Monaco

Peek a Boo, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was in the audience enjoying the Formula E Grand Prix from his home country of Monaco

The Monégasque had a difficult Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. An unlucky front wing repair pit stop led to the Ferrari man finishing sixth.

Losing crucial points against a speeding Max Verstappen could cost him the championship. Ferrari is just 10 points ahead of Red Bull in the constructor’s championship as well.

Nevertheless, let us keep the race aside for a second. Instead, have a look at the Ferrari man having a great time watching Formula E this afternoon.

Hey, @Charles_Leclerc! 👋 We hope you enjoyed the race 😉 🇲🇨 2022 #MonacoEPrix pic.twitter.com/rarOqMnug9 — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) April 30, 2022

How did the race unfold?

Stoffel Vandoorne won his first Prix of the season in Monaco and took the lead in the Formula E championship. He kept Mitch Evans at bay and secured a comfortable win.

Mitch Evans of the Jaguar TCS Racing team tried all his luck using the attack mode to chase down Vandoorne. However, in the final laps, the former McLaren driver took a great lead.

Jean-Eric Vergne claimed third place for team Techeetah while former Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein was unable to finish the race.

Charles Leclerc watching the Formula E from the gym in Monaco

🎥 @charles_leclerc pic.twitter.com/MaO7eMfiyi — WTF1 (@wtf1official) April 30, 2022

“This guy looks Familiar” – said the elder brother of Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc remains based in Monte Carlo where he lives in a stunning house regularly seen in his Instagram stories. The lavish house contains artifacts, trophies, and helmets of his childhood.

His elder brother Lorenzo Leclerc shared the video with the caption ‘this guy looks familiar.’ Moreover, Leclerc was spotted gearing up for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix in his native country.

The Australian Grand Prix winner waved back to his brother and acknowledged fans as well. He followed up with a story of the track and the grandstand on his Instagram.