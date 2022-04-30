“Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do anything”– Jeremy Clarkson compared Lewis Hamilton move from McLaren to Mercedes as Manchester United to West Ham

Jeremy Clarkson said that Lewis Hamilton moving to Mercedes from McLaren was not a step up in his career back in 2013.

Lewis Hamilton in 2013 made the biggest gamble of his career when he moved to Mercedes from McLaren. At that time, everyone was wary of Briton’s decision.

Many even contemplated that it was a big mistake by Hamilton. However, in the hindsight, it can be regarded as the best decision someone made in F1.

The 37-year-old race driver went on to win six drivers’ championships with the Silver Arrows, and in the same bracket, Mercedes won straight-eight championships.

But Jeremy Clarkson, back when Hamilton was Mercedes bound, was one of the biggest critics of Hamilton’s move to Mercedes. He compared the move to someone transferring from Manchester United to West Ham.

Jeremy Clarkson’s interview with Lewis Hamilton when he left McLaren to join Mercedes. 10 years later, he’s a 7-time world champion (actually 8 but we will have that convo another day👍🏿) and is the GOAT. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do anything #StillWeRise pic.twitter.com/dxXJnUCGU0 — puff daddeh (@_kwekuboateng) April 7, 2022

Hamilton back then tried to rationalize his decision for moving to Mercedes. He even mentioned how Michael Schumacher’s story with Ferrari inspired him to move to Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton to stick with Mercedes is tough times

Hamilton after a long spell of dominance with Mercedes is finally struggling in the grid. In the last race, the Briton even failed to finish in points.

Many speculate that this is the twilight of Mercedes’ glorious era, as they seem to not adapt to the new regulations. Though it is too early to call that out, Hamilton sees himself out of the championship race after the first four Grand Prix.

However, Hamilton, who is still considered one of the best drivers on the grid will not leave Mercedes at its worst. He says with the team, he will find the solutions.

“I’ve seen a couple of comments from certain individuals that I remember growing up respecting when I was younger. But ultimately their comments are silly and a bunch of nonsense all in the aim to get headlines to keep themselves relevant,” Hamilton said.

