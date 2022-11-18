HomeSearch

Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen’s decade long rivalry began at the 1990 Macau Grand Prix during their time in Formula Three

Janmeyjay Shukla
|Published Nov 18, 2022

Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen's decade long rivalry began at the 1990 Macau Grand Prix during their time in Formula Three

Credits to the Michael Schumacher Twitter Page

Two times Formula One World Champion Mika Hakkinen’s rivalry with Michael Schumacher began before their peak careers. As back as 1990 Formula three season.

Mika Hakkinen drove as the British champion driving for the West Surrey Racing Ralt team. Meanwhile, WTS Racing Reynard had Michael Schumacher as their driver.

The 1990 Macau Grand Prix was one of the most exciting races of the season calendar. There were a few future F1 drivers going against one another.

A start a rivalry for the world to witness for over 10 more years

Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher were one of the few drivers whose battle actually became legendary. The streets of Macau gave birth to a rivalry that would last over a decade.

Both the drivers were going wheel to wheel against one another. As it was a heat system, all the Finnish driver had to do was to be three seconds in range with Schumacher to win.

However, things took a really wrong turn. On one of the straights, Hakkinen got very close to Schumacher within a second of driving right behind. The drama was about to unfold within a few seconds.

Also Read: Mick Schumacher reveals a special tribute helmet at Abu Dhabi GP

Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher’s 1990 Macau Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher had a constant look at Hakkinen’s pace through his rearview mirror. With a faster car, the German driver should’ve given enough space to the Finnish.

Hakkinen crashed into the rear of the future seven times world champion with only a few laps remaining. Schumacher explained how he had nothing to do due to the intense speed of both drivers.

Moreover, he went on to win the race. As the rest they say is history. For over 10 years, both drivers went wheel to wheel battling against one another for driver’s championships.

Perhaps, Mika Hakkinen was Michael Schumacher’s greatest rival as both of them brought out the best in one another. A rivalry forever remembered for the respect and mastery of the track.

Also Read: When Kimi Raikkonen made a bizarrely sexist comment during an Ice Racing event in Russia

About the author
Janmeyjay Shukla

Janmeyjay Shukla

Janmeyjay Shukla is an artist who contributes his expressions through words as an F1 writer and editor at The SportsRush. He is an F1 historian who has been watching the sport since he was a baby. Passed on from generation to generation, he has seen the prime of Michael Schumacher to the rise of Max Verstappen. A Mercedes fan from the days of the Brawn GP era, the sport runs in his blood. Besides Formula One, Janmeyjay is a Marketing Head and a musician who loves to sing and play Rock &amp; Pop songs on guitar. His love for sports will never die as he is a loyal Liverpool Football Club fan as well!

Read more from Janmeyjay Shukla