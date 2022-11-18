Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen’s decade long rivalry began at the 1990 Macau Grand Prix during their time in Formula Three

Two times Formula One World Champion Mika Hakkinen’s rivalry with Michael Schumacher began before their peak careers. As back as 1990 Formula three season.

Mika Hakkinen drove as the British champion driving for the West Surrey Racing Ralt team. Meanwhile, WTS Racing Reynard had Michael Schumacher as their driver.

The 1990 Macau Grand Prix was one of the most exciting races of the season calendar. There were a few future F1 drivers going against one another.

A start a rivalry for the world to witness for over 10 more years

Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher were one of the few drivers whose battle actually became legendary. The streets of Macau gave birth to a rivalry that would last over a decade.

Both the drivers were going wheel to wheel against one another. As it was a heat system, all the Finnish driver had to do was to be three seconds in range with Schumacher to win.

However, things took a really wrong turn. On one of the straights, Hakkinen got very close to Schumacher within a second of driving right behind. The drama was about to unfold within a few seconds.

Michael competes during the Macau F3 Grand Prix on November 25, 1990. He wins the race ahead of Mika Salo and Eddie Irvine. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @F1MikaHakkinen pic.twitter.com/TxKZRqj4uS — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) November 25, 2017

Also Read: Mick Schumacher reveals a special tribute helmet at Abu Dhabi GP

Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher’s 1990 Macau Grand Prix

Michael Schumacher had a constant look at Hakkinen’s pace through his rearview mirror. With a faster car, the German driver should’ve given enough space to the Finnish.

Hakkinen crashed into the rear of the future seven times world champion with only a few laps remaining. Schumacher explained how he had nothing to do due to the intense speed of both drivers.

Moreover, he went on to win the race. As the rest they say is history. For over 10 years, both drivers went wheel to wheel battling against one another for driver’s championships.

Perhaps, Mika Hakkinen was Michael Schumacher’s greatest rival as both of them brought out the best in one another. A rivalry forever remembered for the respect and mastery of the track.

Also Read: When Kimi Raikkonen made a bizarrely sexist comment during an Ice Racing event in Russia