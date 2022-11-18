“Danke Seb” – Mick Schumacher reveals a special tribute helmet at Abu Dhabi GP

There’s no chance that Mick Schumacher would not pay tribute to his closest friend on the grid, Sebastian Vettel as the latter enters the last Grand Prix of his career.

Multiple homages have poured down on the paddock to honour the retiring 4-time world champion.

While Schumacher has also found himself out of his seat as Haas decided to replace him with Nico Hulkenberg going ahead, he will run his last race of the 2022 season in a special helmet to honour Vettel.

Of course Mick designed a special tribute helmet for Sebastian Vettel’s final F1 weekend, and it’s beautiful 🫶#HaasF1 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/UufYdFCcVq — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) November 18, 2022

Schumacher’s helmet features the stripes of the German flag and the message ‘Danke Seb’. Haas F1 team reshared the special helmet and captioned, ‘of course Mick designed a special tribute helmet for Sebastian Vettel’s final F1 weekend, and it’s beautiful.”

Other tributes to Sebastian Vettel

Former rival Fernando Alonso will also be racing in a special helmet this weekend dedicated to Vettel. His helmet also featured the stripes of the German flag with ‘Danke Seb’ on the side.

Sharing the picture of his special helmet, the Spaniard wrote an emotional message on Instagram. He said, “One last time sharing the track with you, It will be emotional and sad at the same time, but I wish you all the best for your next chapter.”

Furthermore, Mercedes’ George Russell also did a hilarious exchange of helmets with the German driver earlier this week. Vettel’s helmet could not fit Russell’s head, to which the Briton took to social media and said, “Seb, you have a small head.”

Vettel, on the other hand, congratulated the young Briton for his victory at the Brazillian GP last weekend with a message on the helmet that he gave Russell.

Mick Schumacher is confident he deserves a place in F1

Schumacher scored his first points at the 2022 British GP and then again at the Red Bull Ring since his debut with the Haas F1 team in the 2021 season.

In his 2-year long stint with the American team, Schumacher was seen as prone to crashes causing massive damages.

However, going ahead, the 23-year-old has vowed to prove the doubters wrong and has been hyped to return to the grid stronger.

In his message after Haas announced his replacement with Hulkenberg, Schumacher admitted that while it was bumpy at times he did learn a lot and steadily improved. He said, “I deserve a place in Formula 1.”

