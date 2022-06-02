“Michael Schumacher keeps a $5 million Ferrari FXX in his garage”- Seven-time World Champion stores collection of some of the best F1 and supercars around

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and has driven some of the most iconic cars during his time in the sport.

On track, the F1 cars Schumacher drove led him to winning seven World Titles. He won two of those Championships with Benetton, and a further five during his time in Maranello with Ferrari.

Schumacher left Ferrari and Formula 1 at the end of the 2006 season. However, he made a shocking return to the sport in 2010. This time, it wasn’t to compete for World Titles or race wins, but to help Mercedes find their feet in F1.

Michael takes Zinedine Zidane for a drive in his @Ferrari FXX around the circuit in Magny-Cours on 30/6/07 #TeamMichael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/N7r0OiJXE8 — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) June 30, 2017

He stayed with the Silver Arrows until the 2012 season, after which he left F1 once again. This time he left the sport for good, and wouldn’t make any returns.

Interestingly enough, the German legend has kept plenty of those cars in his garage as a part of his collection. His collection includes plenty of F1 cars, and also some supercars and luxury cars which have amassed a lot of value.

Also read: “Driving a $300,000 Ferrari F8 in the Formula 1 game!”- EA Sport’s latest feature in the F122 game allows fans to drive supercars of their choice

What cars does Michael Schumacher have in his garage?

Being one of F1’s most successful drivers of all time, Schumacher also became one of the richest. Like most other athletes in the sport, he owns his own massive car collection, which also has some of the most iconic F1 cars he’s ever driven.

The oldest F1 car he owns is the 1988 Formel Ford car, which has a value of over $50,000. He also owns the F1 car he made his debut in, the 1991 Jordan 191 which is one of the most recognizable cars in the sport. Other F1 cars in his collection include the Ferrari F310, the F1- 2000, F1-2004, F1-2002, 248 F1 and the Mercedes GP F1.

The Mercedes F1 car he owns was the last ever car he drove in Formula 1 before retiring. Other than F1 cars, he also has a wide variety of super cars in his garage and unsurprisingly, a lot of them are Ferraris.

He has a Sauber Mercedes-C291, a Ferrari Enzo ($3 million), Mercedes SLS-AMG, Ferrari 599 GTB, a 430 Scuderia and a Ferrari California. However, the most expensive super car owned by Michael Schumacher is the Ferrari FXX, which has a value of over $5 million!

Also read: “Charles Leclerc and Cristiano Ronaldo, what a good combination”- Manchester United star making his mark on the F1 paddock at the 2019 Monaco GP