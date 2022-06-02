F1

“Michael Schumacher keeps a $5 million Ferrari FXX in his garage”- Seven-time World Champion stores collection of some of the best F1 and supercars around

"Michael Schumacher keeps a $5 million Ferrari FXX in his garage"- Seven-time World Champion stores collection of some of the best F1 and supercars around
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Baron Davis was abducted by crazy-looking aliens once!": When the former We Believe Warriors guard made up stories about UFOs and Men in Black suits
Next Article
"LeBron James can get to $1 billion without gambling every day, take notes Michael Jordan!": NBA Twitter reacts as Forbes grants the Lakers superstar billionaire status
F1 Latest News
"Michael Schumacher keeps a $5 million Ferrari FXX in his garage"- Seven-time World Champion stores collection of some of the best F1 and supercars around
“Michael Schumacher keeps a $5 million Ferrari FXX in his garage”- Seven-time World Champion stores collection of some of the best F1 and supercars around

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and has driven…