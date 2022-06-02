F1

“Driving a $300,000 Ferrari F8 in the Formula 1 game!”- EA Sport’s latest feature in the F122 game allows fans to drive supercars of their choice

"Driving a $300,000 Ferrari F8 in the Formula 1 game!"- EA Sport's latest feature in the F122 game allows fans to drive supercars of their choice
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry joins Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal as 4th quarter Kings": Why narrative of Warriors MVP coming up short in Finals is fabricated
Next Article
How does The Undertaker spend his $17 million wealth?
F1 Latest News
"Michael Schumacher keeps a $5 million Ferrari FXX in his garage"- Seven-time World Champion stores collection of some of the best F1 and supercars around
“Michael Schumacher keeps a $5 million Ferrari FXX in his garage”- Seven-time World Champion stores collection of some of the best F1 and supercars around

Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, and has driven…