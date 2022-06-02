“Driving a $300,000 Ferrari F8 in the Formula 1 game!”- EA Sport’s latest feature in the F122 game allows fans to drive supercars of their choice

It’s the time of the year when Formula 1 fans around the world are excited for the launch of the sport’s official game, F1-22.

This is the first year in the series’ history that we will see EA Sports make the full game. Last year’s game was made by codemasters and EA in unison. Codemasters have been making F1 games for a long time, but they became EA Sport’s subsidiary in 2020. As a result, this year’s game is EA Sport’s production, solely.

Fans have already seen the teasers and trailers of the game on social media. It has new features like interactive pit-stops, manually driving the car to the grid on formation laps, and allows fans to enjoy the game on Virtual Reality.

From physics, handling, and tyre models to Sprint races, F1® Life, and VR on PC – there’s a whole lot of change coming to #F122game Read more 👉 https://t.co/qD565ZmLId pic.twitter.com/csGm2tMsKL — EA SPORTS F1 (@Formula1game) June 1, 2022

A new video however, which shows more in-game features was launched a few days ago. Here, EA explained the concept of ‘F1 Life’. This includes, the user gaining full access of the character they’ll be using in game, and customizing various aspects of it’s life.

Customizable supercars in the Formula 1 game

Fans had been complaining about the F1 games getting too boring due to lack of customization. In this year’s game, fans can not only customize their F1 cars, they can also customize the life of their character off track.

This includes choosing what shirts, pants, hats, shoes etc. their character wears. Fans can also alter the My Team HQ hub, choosing aspects like flooring and the wall designs.

Super cars are coming to an F1 game! XFIRE EXCLUSIVE:https://t.co/ChzCdutG5y — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 2, 2022

However, what has been exciting fans the most is the addition of supercars in the game. Earlier, the only non-F1 cars available in the game were the safety cars, which couldn’t be driven. This year however, players can drive the safety car and much much more.

There’s a wide collection of super cars in the game. The list hasn’t been confirmed as of now, but some of the cars that will be featured include a $300,000 Ferrari F8 Tributo, Mercedes AMG GTR Pro, Aston Martin vantage and a McLaren Artura.

F1 22 promises to be the biggest and most extensive Formula 1 game ever. It officially launches and hits the market in the month of July.

