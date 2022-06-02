F1

“Charles Leclerc and Cristiano Ronaldo, what a good combination”- Manchester United star making his mark on the F1 paddock at the 2019 Monaco GP

"Charles Leclerc and Cristiano Ronaldo, what a good combination"- Manchester United star making his mark on the F1 paddock at the 2019 Monaco GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“She might kill you if she sees you” - Ronda Rousey had to warn Becky Lynch not to mention her mother during her promos
Next Article
"What did I just sign up for?” - Dustin Rhodes recalls the inception of Goldberg and when he finally embraced the character
F1 Latest News
"Charles Leclerc and Cristiano Ronaldo, what a good combination"- Manchester United star making his mark on the F1 paddock at the 2019 Monaco GP
“Charles Leclerc and Cristiano Ronaldo, what a good combination”- Manchester United star making his mark on the F1 paddock at the 2019 Monaco GP

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Monaco GP paddock in 2019 and met the likes…