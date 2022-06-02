“Charles Leclerc and Cristiano Ronaldo, what a good combination”- Manchester United star making his mark on the F1 paddock at the 2019 Monaco GP

Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo visited the Monaco GP paddock in 2019 and met the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Ronaldo is arguably one of the greatest footballer players of all time. The 37-year old has played for legendary clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. In every single club he’s played for, he’s achieved numerous milestone.

He found the most success in Real Madrid where he spent time from 2009-2018. With 450 goals for los Blancos, he’s their all time leading goal scorer. However, in 2018 he shocked the football world as he moved to Turin to play for Juventus.

At the 2019 Monaco GP, the now Manchester United player made an appearance in the paddock ahead of the race. He was there alongside his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and partner Georgina Rodriguez.

He spent time walking across the pit-lane and even met seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Ronaldo Jr. got to sit inside Hamilton’s car, which must have been a memorable moment for the young boy.

Thereafter, Ronaldo made his way over to the Ferrari garage, where he met Charles Leclerc. 2019 was Leclerc’s first year with the Scuderia. The 24-year Monegasque looked pleased to be meeting the 5-time Balon D’Or winner, but fans also noted how nervous he seemed.

Cristiano Ronaldo met Charles Leclerc yet again in 2021

Ronaldo left Juventus in 2021 to go back to Manchester United, the club where he announced himself to the world. Before leaving Italy however, he paid one last visit to the Ferrari headquarters.

He met Leclerc once again, who had Carlos Sainz as his teammate this time. Ferrari posted the video of this meeting on their social media and YouTube channel.

¡Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc y Cristiano Ronaldo comparten pista!🤩🏎️ pic.twitter.com/FwMvL5OIG3 — laSexta|Deportes (@DeporteslaSexta) May 14, 2021

It shows all three of them drive Ferrari cars around the Fiorano circuit, and then spent time talking to each other. At the end of the video, Ronaldo presented Leclerc and Sainz with a signed Juventus jersey.

Sainz has been a Real Madrid fan all his life. Getting to meet and drive cars around with his club’s most legendary figure must’ve been a moment that made him very happy!

