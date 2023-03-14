Michael Schumacher Played the Ultimate Wingman to Link Ferrari F1 Boss With Bond Girl Michelle Yeoh

Out of all the people Michael Schumacher has met in F1, no one is as close to him as Jean Todt. Todt was his boss at Ferrari during his best years in the sport and together, they won five world championships for the Scuderia.

Schumacher and Todt’s friendship, however, is not limited to the F1 track as the German driver helped his former boss find the love of his life. At a Ferrari event in Shanghai back in 2004, Todt saw Michelle Yeoh for the first time, and they immediately hit it off.

Happy birthday Mikel! On this special day we celebrate a great #F1 legend and dear friend. Michael @schumacher you continue to be an inspiration to all of us. My love to you on this birthday anniversary. #MichaelSchumacher #TeamMichael pic.twitter.com/Xp0w3lY7JQ — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) January 3, 2022

However, as reported by The Sun, Schumacher gave Todt tips on how to speak to Yeoh, and well, the Frenchman ended up getting married to the Malaysian actress. It seems as though whatever Schumacher asked his former team boss to do, worked!

Jean Todt on how Michelle Yeoh is his dream woman

Yeoh has been in the news all over the world because she made history earlier this week by becoming the first Asian actress to win an Academy Award. Like millions around the world, Todt was ecstatic about his wife winning the Oscar, and took to social media to congratulate her.

Moment of pure grace and immense happiness! What a journey! So proud of Michelle who received the Oscar Academy Award of the best actress #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce pic.twitter.com/jANwzI0sQE — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) March 13, 2023

In an interview with BILD, Todt described how Yeoh was the perfect dream woman for him. “It was destiny,” he said. “She was the woman I had been waiting for.”

How Michelle Yeoh became close friends with Michael Schumacher

Todt and Schumacher are very close friends and their friendship has remained intact over the years. When Todt married Yeoh, the latter too, became close to the Schumacher family. The three of them have been seen hanging out away from F1 on multiple occasions.

When Schumacher suffered his horrific life-changing skiing accident in 2013, Todt and Yeoh were one of the first people to know about it. According to numerous outlets, both of them are one of the few people who are still in touch with family and know about his actual medical condition at the moment.