Jalen Hurts Made a Conscious Effort to Get Closer with Eagles Teammates: Lane Johnson

During the Eagles’ string of losses last season, there were rumors circulating that Jalen Hurts may not have had the trust of his teammates. ​However, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has now turned those speculations on their heads. Johnson revealed that Hurts took steps during the offseason to strengthen relationships and promote team unity.

In an interview on “All Facts No Brakes,” Johnson passionately defended Hurts by pointing out his qualities as a leader and teammate in the face of speculation about his presence in the locker room and leadership skills. He lauded Hurt’s ability to handle criticism maturely which allows him to be calm under pressure and lead effectively.

Johnson noted that Hurts is wise and understands when to speak up to inspire and guide his teammates when necessary:

“He’s vocal when he needs to be, he’s got a real tight bond with his teammates. But with his work ethic and how he prepares himself, I think that speaks volumes. A lot of times with guys in the building, talk doesn’t go a long way; it’s more actions and how you work every day. He’s got that down.”

Furthermore, Johnson complimented Hurts for his work and meticulous preparation. Through a true passion for his craft and consistent effort, Hurts leads through actions rather than mere words.

Moreover, Johnson mentioned how during the offseason, Hurts put in a lot of work to address the areas that needed improvement, took the feedback seriously, and focused on building bonds with his teammates.

As per Lane, when Kellen Moore joined as the coordinator, there were some changes in strategies and terminology. Despite these adjustments Hurts adapted quickly.

With Hurts’ offseason efforts and Saquon Barkley’s addition to the team, Johnson is optimistic about the Eagles’ offense in the coming season.

Lane Johnson Hopeful About New and Improved Eagles Offense

As the conversation continued on the podcast, Lane Johnson shared his outlook on the Philadelphia Eagles’ improved offense- attributing it primarily to the arrival of Saquon Barkley.

Johnson mentions how he was pleasantly surprised and thrilled by Barkley’s addition to the team, and how his versatility as a Running Back can help the Eagles gain an option in their backfield- that way Barkley can make plays on the ground and through receptions.

Furthermore, Johnson pointed out A.J. Brown’s progress as a threat on offense. In addition to Brown, Devonta Smith’s performance and playmaking skills offer another target in the passing game.

Johnson is impressed with Dallas Goedert for his consistent Pro Bowl-level performance despite injuries:

“When you look at our group, it’s special. We’ve got a running back there that I never thought would be on our team. You’ve got A.J. becoming what he’s becoming, Devonta as well, and then Dallas, who I think is one of the more underrated players in the league.”

Cam Jurgens’ transition to center in place of Jason Kelce is a critical change, as per Johnson, who has faith in his ability to excel in this role. Johnson also believes the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s innovative strategies will help the team bypass the upcoming season’s difficulties. ​