Lando Norris Wins Just In Time To Fulfil Promise to Sick Grandmother

Lando Norris’ long wait for an F1 race win came to an end earlier this month in Miami. He made the majority of the F1 community happy, and his family proud but this victory was dedicated to one woman in particular – his grandmother.

Norris’ grandmother is from Belgium, and on The Fast and the Curious podcast, he reveals that she isn’t too well. When he visited his sick grandmother two weeks before the Miami GP, he promised her that he would win a race.

"I promised her, that I would win a race. Not really knowing when, or if she would be able to see one. But still, I promised I would win a race, I said within a year.", Norris added.

It did not take Norris long to fulfill this particular promise. The British driver admits that he didn’t know he would be able to, do so quickly but is thankful.

Norris’ grandparents are his biggest supporters, as he stated multiple times in the past. Last year, they admitted that they were fearful of not being able to see Norris stand on the top step of the podium. Less than a year later, their grandson has achieved his biggest milestone in F1 to date.

But Norris’ journey is far from over. While celebrating his victory with his McLaren team, Norris insisted that his next aim is to challenge for the World Championship.

Lando Norris labels bigger ambitions after maiden Grand Prix win

At the McLaren Technology Center, Lando Norris arrived to a raucous reception from the employees. They gave him a guard of honor, a hero’s welcome, and the Bristol-born driver responded by making exciting claims for the future.

Norris has now tasted victory and he plans to add more wins to his column before the season ends. Additionally, he issued a challenge to reigning three-time World Champion Max Verstappen, whom he defeated in Miami.

Norris also knows that McLaren is still not at the same level as Red Bull (Verstappen’s team), but is adamant that they will be able to challenge for the crown in 2025.

As of this season, the team is working hard to make sure that their good form continues into the first double header of the year- Imola and Monaco.