Lewis Hamilton Never Expected Mercedes’s Support During 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest

Lewis Hamilton actively provoked the conversation about racism and diversity in F1. The driver has drafted the “Hamilton Charter” which is been followed by all F1 teams in order to improve the diversity in the workforce.

Following George Floyd’s death in 2020, F1 drivers and teams followed a silent minute protest ahead of races. This was spearheaded by Lewis, the only black driver in the F1 grid, who was one of the few drivers who took the knee.

The Mercedes driver used F1 as a platform to bring attention the social injustice. By wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts on the podium the driver remained the only outspoken voice in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out about his own experiences with racism.

The 7x World Champion was backed by his team Mercedes who chose to stand with the driver. This was a gesture Lewis himself never expected.

Lewis Hamilton opens up about 2020 protests

Lewis Hamilton claimed the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 affected him personally. In an interview, the Briton revealed he cried upon hearing George Floyd’s death as it triggered his past issues.

The Mercedes driver has been a victim of racist abuse in the past. And therefore taking a stance and protesting was a personal objective for him

Lewis said, “Taking the knee in 2020 was a nerve-racking moment. But I had to do this as it was the most important moment in my life.”

🗣️“Mercedes have made the most emphatic statement” Outside their Brackley HQ, @craigslatersky brought the news at 11am about Mercedes’ powerful pledge and the W11’s black livery for F1 2020#SkyF1 | #SSN | #F1 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) June 29, 2020

Mercedes too joined him and backed him during the moments. The Silver Arrows chose to take a knee along with the driver and deployed a Black Livery on the W11 and W12 as a symbol against the injustice. And the racer never expected his team would’ve done this.

He added, “If I didn’t do it I’d be letting myself down, my community down. But I remember doing that and having support from the team that I wasn’t expecting.”

Why does Lewis choose to be outspoken?

Lewis Hamilton has been on the receiving end of racist abuse and injustice. During his karting days, he was the only black kid and the driver believes this should not repeat in the future.

Since then Lewis has been striving to improve the diversity in motorsports. And this is the reason why the driver chooses to remain outspoken in these matters.

He said, “Every year that I was having success in F1, I was thinking “Why me? Why not one of the other young black kids I grew up with?” I was trying to understand what my purpose is.”

The 7-time World Champion claims he does not want to be remembered in the future for his Championships. But for the work, he has done in uplifting the spirits of those who felt lost.

Hamilton added, “It’s about inspiring young people, it’s about showing people there are no limits, to encourage people to be outspoken and chase their dreams.”

