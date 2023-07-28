Michael Schumacher’s Ex-boss Finally Marries His Oscar Winning Fiancé After 19 Years of Wait

Michael Schumacher’s former boss Jean Todt was engaged to Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh for a long time. They have been together for nineteen years and now, after almost two decades of companionship, Todt has finally married her.

The former Ferrari boss met with his Oscar-winning actor partner Yeoh in Shanghai back in June 2004. Nearly two months after their first meeting, Todt proposed to her, and Yeoh said yes. They got engaged all those years ago, but never went ahead with the marriage, until now.

Fast forward to 2023, a lot has changed in Todt’s life, and also Yeoh’s. Now, Todt and Yeoh have decided to go that extra step and finally get married. As a result, the entire F1 community sent in messages of good luck and congratulations to Todt, who is one of the most influential figures in the sport’s history.

Details of Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh’s marriage

According to Felipe Massa’s official Instagram account, Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh got married on July 27th, 2023. That is exactly 19 years and a day after their engagement back in 2004. The ceremony of their wedding took place in Geneva, Switzerland.

Interestingly, a unique note was found on the marriage card sent to the guests who were invited to the very close party. The note said, “Today after 6993 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together.”

Despite how long they waited for this wedding, only a limited number of guests were invited to it. Among them were former Ferrari star Massa and Stefano Domenicali, the current F1 boss.

Presence of Michael Schumacher was dearly missed

Michael Schumacher and Jean Todt were very close associates during their time together at Ferrari. Had Schumacher been well, he could have been right there next to Todt and Yeoh on their big day.

Massa and Domenicali, were both believed to have been invited due to their links to Ferrari. Since Michael Schumacher is still recovering from the injury he suffered a decade ago in 2013, the seven-time world champion was unable to join his ex-boss and close friend on such a monumental occasion.

With Schumacher’s health condition being a matter of secrecy within the German ex-driver’s family, Todt is one of the very limited figures who have a close connection to them. He is someone who has a better idea of Schumacher’s current health condition than anyone else in the F1 community.