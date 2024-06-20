“Mick Is Better Than Half of F1 Drivers”: Schumacher Finds Jean Todt’s Support After Le Mans Heartbreak

Mick Schumacher made his Le Mans debut in the hypercar category for Alpine last weekend. However, only a few hours into the 24-hour race, his engine gave up ending in an early retirement. Despite a string of bad luck for the German driver, that also led to him being sacked by Haas in 2022, former Ferrari boss, Jean Todt believes that the 25-year-old driver is better than half the current F1 grid.

The Frenchman also explained that contrary to popular belief, the ‘Schumacher’ surname has been more of a hindrance than a gift for the young racing driver. Motorsport-Total quoted Todt as saying, “Many people think that his [Mick Schumacher] surname is an advantage – but it has become a disadvantage.”

He also added how Schumacher was someone who deserved a seat in Formula 1. “Mick is better than half of the Formula 1 drivers. Mick has what it takes [for Formula 1] without question. Otherwise, he wouldn’t have won Formula 3 and Formula 2.”

Todt has remained a close ally of the Schumacher family. He led Michael Schumacher to five of his seven world championships – during their time together at Ferrari. And despite the seven-time world champion’s debilitating health, the Frenchman has stood tall and close to the Red Baron’s family.

As for Mick, despite being out of the sport for the last two seasons, he is still as eager as ever to claw his way back onto the grid.

Mick Schumacher is still fighting for an F1 seat

Schumacher was all set to tackle the greatest endurance race in the history of motorsport – a race that his father, Michael had finished in fifth. However, his Le Mans dream was short-lived as a mechanical failure led to his retirement.

But even during his time at the Circuit de la Sarthe, the German driving ace was talking about a way back into F1. “F1 has been a dream I’ve had since I was five years old and I’m not ready to let go of that dream.”

“Sometimes you feel like you have a chance, then it actually never ends up happening because something else happens. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster and a draining last few years. But I’m working my way back,” he revealed.

Schumacher is reportedly vying for the Alpine seat left by Esteban Ocon. He is also the reserve driver for Mercedes and hence, cannot technically be ruled out of contention for a seat with the Silver Arrows for 2025 just yet. But only time will tell if the storied Schumacher name will return to the sport or not.