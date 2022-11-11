Mercedes fans fume as FIA stops Lewis Hamilton to get weighed mid-qualifying at Brazil GP

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton went second fastest in Q1 during the qualifying session of the Brazil GP as his W13 seemed to have supported him at the track in Sao Paolo.

However, Hamilton got stopped by the FIA to get weighed at the weighbridge after which the Briton decided to box.

The unexpected halt saw Mercedes fans fume at the FIA for wasting their star driver’s qualifying run.

But it did not have many adverse effects on Hamilton’s drive as he placed his car in P2 at the end of the Q1 session behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Going into the Q2 session, heavy rain led to a turnaround on the grid. Hamilton found himself a little too close to the drop zone at P9.

Fans fume at FIA for strangely weighing the W13

The random check got many fans confused and questioning the FIA. The checks are done at the entrance of the pitlane and it doesn’t take more than 20 seconds

#BrazilGP 🇧🇷: FIA stopped Lewis Hamilton to quickly get weighed. He’ll be boxing right after. — deni (@fiagirly) November 11, 2022

Happens in every session! Those are random weight-checks at the weight-bridge, which is at the entrance of the pitlane! Doesn’t take longer than 20 seconds! 🙂 — Raphael Z. (@TurtleFIip) November 11, 2022

WHY TF IS HE WEIGHED MID-QUALI TFFF IS THIS — Dimi 🇲🇰⁴⁴ (@Madridista_Dimi) November 11, 2022

Omg no one knows about the weigh bridge … how ? Cars get called to it every week. — Zach SloBenz43 (@TheSloBenz43) November 11, 2022

Lewis fans – not knowing f1 not to my surprise — Kieron Bradley (@UtdKeza) November 11, 2022

Corruption at its best — King Henry (@KingHenryAUS) November 11, 2022

Spotting all the part time F1 fans in the replies 😂😂 — Scott D (@Scott2k44) November 11, 2022

Some new F1 fans were unaware that random weight checks on cars are quite common every weekend. These weight checks happen to every driver now and then.

Being unaware, the Mercedes fans started accusing FIA of being corrupt.

