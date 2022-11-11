HomeSearch

Mercedes fans fume as FIA stops Lewis Hamilton to get weighed mid-qualifying at Brazil GP

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 11/11/2022

Mercedes fans fume as FIA stops Lewis Hamilton to get weighed mid-qualifying at Brazil GP

Credits: Twitter

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton went second fastest in Q1 during the qualifying session of the Brazil GP as his W13 seemed to have supported him at the track in Sao Paolo.

However, Hamilton got stopped by the FIA to get weighed at the weighbridge after which the Briton decided to box.

The unexpected halt saw Mercedes fans fume at the FIA for wasting their star driver’s qualifying run.

But it did not have many adverse effects on Hamilton’s drive as he placed his car in P2 at the end of the Q1 session behind McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Going into the Q2 session, heavy rain led to a turnaround on the grid. Hamilton found himself a little too close to the drop zone at P9.

Also Read: Max Verstappen a generational talent reckons Niki Lauda’s son

Fans fume at FIA for strangely weighing the W13

The random check got many fans confused and questioning the FIA. The checks are done at the entrance of the pitlane and it doesn’t take more than 20 seconds

Some new F1 fans were unaware that random weight checks on cars are quite common every weekend. These weight checks happen to every driver now and then.

Being unaware, the Mercedes fans started accusing FIA of being corrupt.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso feared his F1 return would emulate that of 7-time World Champion

About the author
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

Read more from Samriddhi Jaiswal