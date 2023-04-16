Mick Schumacher Reveals Eye-Opening Experience Gained From Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Mick Schumacher has recently talked about the experiences he gained after he joined George Russell and Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. The former Haas driver shared that working with the two Mercedes stars has been fascinating for him.

In Mick’s Diary: Life as a Mercedes AMG F1 Reserve Driver, Schumacher expressed his feelings towards working with “two fantastic drivers.” The German was handed an opportunity that one doesn’t always get, he said.

We’re a big fan of this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f4hlF3jFgq — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 17, 2023

The 24-year-old driver further stated that he learned a lot about how to approach a racing weekend, and what are the important terms to it from the British duo on the team. He also feels like he has already gained “so much” knowledge to add to his skill set.

Having learned and gained so much in such a short time at the Brackley-based team, Schumacher Jr revealed that he didn’t think he would do this so early into his role at the Silver Arrows.

Schumacher said Mercedes welcomed him very well

The 24-year-old penned in his diary that he felt very welcomed at the new team. Schumacher Jr. joined the Silver Arrows at the beginning of the 2022 season after two tough years with Haas.

The former Haas pilot said that he’s been settling into the new team to a great extent. He not only feels comfortable with his new role but also feels everyone at Brackley is open-minded.

The German pilot went on to say that he liked the simulator team specifically. They have been super kind to him and explained the complexities of the simulator to a great extent.

The German is shocked after observing engineers from the garage

Mick Schumacher has revealed that he was shocked after he saw the incredible amount of data that’s been delivered during the race weekend. From executives to mechanics to drivers, the amount of info that goes into action is humongous.

Talking about this, the 24-year-old driver said, “So listening in during the sessions has been extremely interesting. I was quite shocked at the season opener in Bahrain, I did not expect the sheer amount of exchange that happens.”

As a racing driver, it’s not possible to look or notice everything that goes back into the garage and trackside, but as a reserve one can very much observe what’s going and Schumacher has done just that.