Mick Schumacher to leave $1 Million a year role at the end of 2022 season

Mick Schumacher won’t be renewing his contract with Ferrari Driver Academy in a bid to move to Aston Martin in 2023.

When Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement he had some good words to say about Mick Schumacher. Vettel suggested the young German’s name to Aston Martin as his ideal replacement.

Mick and Seb share a very close bond. And the relationship is thanks to their father, 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher. But Vettel suggested Micks’ name otherwise.

Vettel believes Mick has a lot of talent and can improve in the coming years. And the 4-time World Champion believes Aston Martin will be the right place to nurture talent like Mick.

But Mick will have to sacrifice an already existing relationship with Ferrari. The 22-year-old is contracted to the Ferrari Driver Academy.

BREAKING: Mick Schumacher won’t renew his contract with FDA at the end of the year! He is the first choice and preferred option for the Aston Martin seat next year. Ricciardo and Alonso are out of the question. Hülkenberg is the second option at moment. — F1 Insider (@F1Insider_) July 30, 2022

But the buzz around the F1 paddock is such that Mick is willing to sacrifice his contract with Ferrari. He will be terminating his contract in order to join Aston Martin in 2023.

Apparently Mick is Aston’s first choice. And the experienced Nico Hulkenberg will be their 2nd pick. Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon are out of the question having committed themselves to McLaren and Williams for the next season.

But Aston Martin’s roster is not limited. And the British team will make a formal approach to interested drivers during the Summer break.

Mick Schumacher to leave Ferrari Driver Academy

Mick Schumacher joined Ferrari’s Driver Academy in 2019. He was drafted after a successful F3 season in 2018 where he won the championship.

Ferrari drafted Mick alongside the likes of Robert Shwartzman, Arthur Leclerc, Callum Ilott and others. The contract with Ferrari has helped propel Mick in his racing career. And landed him the role of Ferrari’s Test driver.

He joined F2 in 2019 with PREMA Racing and shares a close relationship with Ferrari. After winning the F2 championship in 2020, he was signed by Haas on a 2-year-contract alongside Nikita Mazepin.

Haas has a ‘technical partnership’ with Ferrari. They use the Ferrari Power units, buy listed parts and use the wind tunnel in the Maranello facility for testing.

A friend and mentor to our very own @SchumacherMick 🤜🤛 Wishing you all the best in the future, Seb ❤️#FDA pic.twitter.com/ygb82dZXV7 — FerrariDriverAcademy (@insideFDA) July 28, 2022

He earns $1 Million a year at Haas and his contract is set to expire after the 2022 season. He will have to leave his Ferrari Academy role and move from Haas if he has to sign up for Aston Martin, replacing Vettel in 2023.

Mick wanted to follow in his dad, Michael Schumacher’s footsteps. And while a move away from the Academy will let the youngster set his own path, he might have an uncertain journey ahead.

At the moment Aston Martin is lagging behind Haas in the 2022 championship. Mick has secured his first points in F1 with Haas and is P15 in the driver’s standings. Only time will tell if Aston can outmatch Haas in the upcoming season.

