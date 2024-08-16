Mick Schumacher Triggers Engagement Rumors With Recent Post

Mick Schumacher’s recent picture on Instagram has sparked rumors that he is engaged to his girlfriend Laila Hasonovic. The two started dating in August 2023 and going by their social media activities, they could be getting married soon.

The photo was posted by a friend of Schumacher and Hasonovic’s. They were on a vacation, where Hasonovic could be seen inside a shop, and a tired-looking Schumacher, sitting outside the door.

There was a sign right above Schumacher’s head, which read ‘For Bored Husbands’, and it caught the attention of fans. But there was another thing, which fueled the engagement rumors even further.

Schumacher was wearing what appeared to be a ring – on his ring finger.

“for bored husbands” AND BOTH OF THEM WITH THE RING? pic.twitter.com/5vScfnSbfe — vale¹⁶ (@lecvett) August 15, 2024

Unlike some F1 drivers, Schumacher has never kept his relationship private. He has posted several pictures with Hasonovic on his socials, and the latter has been spotted attending the German driver’s races multiple times in the past. Recently, Schumacher also attended the Ball des Sports – a dance for athletes and sports fans held in Germany.

THE RINGS AND THE SIGN HELLO?!? pic.twitter.com/9LqM8jtk7S — julia ⁴ (@juliaunboxed) August 15, 2024

One fan confirmed (on X) that Schumacher had the ring on his finger when they met him in Imola earlier this year. A picture was also shared to prove the same,

this made me wanna check the photo from when I met mick in Imola in April, and he’s got a ring on his left ring finger there too! omg, I am so happy for them if this is the case! pic.twitter.com/9PShSbnvdk — Olivia (@oliviamcc19) August 15, 2024

Some followers wondered if Schumacher secretly got married, but a German fan cleared the air on this. “In Germany, the ring is worn on the right hand if they’re already married,” they wrote.

Would be happy for him! But in Germany, the ring is worn on the right hand if they’re already married. If they’re engaged they wear it on the left hand — Liv 🙂 (@scenario7_) August 15, 2024

But, Schumacher had the ring on his left hand, which according to the fan, means that he is engaged.