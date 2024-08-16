mobile app bar

Mick Schumacher Triggers Engagement Rumors With Recent Post

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Mick Schumacher’s recent picture on Instagram has sparked rumors that he is engaged to his girlfriend Laila Hasonovic. The two started dating in August 2023 and going by their social media activities, they could be getting married soon.

The photo was posted by a friend of Schumacher and Hasonovic’s. They were on a vacation, where Hasonovic could be seen inside a shop, and a tired-looking Schumacher, sitting outside the door.

There was a sign right above Schumacher’s head, which read ‘For Bored Husbands’, and it caught the attention of fans. But there was another thing, which fueled the engagement rumors even further.

Schumacher was wearing what appeared to be a ring – on his ring finger.

Unlike some F1 drivers, Schumacher has never kept his relationship private. He has posted several pictures with Hasonovic on his socials, and the latter has been spotted attending the German driver’s races multiple times in the past. Recently, Schumacher also attended the Ball des Sports – a dance for athletes and sports fans held in Germany.

One fan confirmed (on X) that Schumacher had the ring on his finger when they met him in Imola earlier this year. A picture was also shared to prove the same, 

Some followers wondered if Schumacher secretly got married, but a German fan cleared the air on this. “In Germany, the ring is worn on the right hand if they’re already married,” they wrote.

But, Schumacher had the ring on his left hand, which according to the fan, means that he is engaged.

