Minor Health Problem Forced Charles Leclerc Into 890 Mile Road Trip to Make It to Dutch GP

The Dutch Grand Prix weekend has not even begun, and Charles Leclerc already seems to have faced a setback. According to Will Buxton, the Monegasque has a health problem that prevented him from taking a plane to the Netherlands. As a result, the 25-year-old took an 890-mile road trip to make it to the Dutch GP.

While Leclerc’s Dutch GP weekend does not seem to have begun on the best of notes, he did have a good summer break. The Ferrari driver went to Corsica, Sardinia, and back home to Monaco.

He stated that it was good for him to have some time at home to “recharge the batteries“. Now, after a month-long break at home, Leclerc said that he will try his best to have a strong weekend at Zandvoort.

Buxton provides an important update about Leclerc’s health

While speaking during the weekend warm-up show ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Will Buxton provided an important update about Charles Leclerc’s health. The British presenter stated, “Charles Leclerc had an ear infection as well. So, he couldn’t fly here. He’s had to drive here“.

Buxton then noted that Leclerc is fine now and that he will be able to compete in the Dutch GP. However, what is interesting about the same is the time it takes for a road trip from Monaco to Zandvoort. A fan has pointed out that this 890-mile (1,431 km) road trip takes almost 15 hours.

Now, with Leclerc fit and ready to go, he will hope to put in the best performance he can this weekend. However, he did provide some concerning remarks about Ferrari’s development.

Charles Leclerc does not expect Ferrari to catch Red Bull anytime soon

Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc explained (as quoted by the independent.co.uk) how he does not expect Ferrari to catch Red Bull until the regulations do not change in 2026. The Monegasque stated that the gap between the two teams is huge and cannot be eliminated in a shorter span of time.

However, he did reveal that Ferrari are attempting to bring some upgrades in the next few races. As things stand in the championship, the 25-year-old is currently fifth with 99 points and is a whopping 215 points behind leader Max Verstappen.