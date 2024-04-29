“Oh My God He’s Not Letting This Go”: F1 Fans React as Max Verstappen Cracks ‘Inchident’ Joke Yet Again

Max Verstappen gave a callback to one of his most famous incidents from 2012 on one of his recent online streams. The “inchident” moment involving Charles Leclerc is still in the Dutchman’s head as he responded to one of his Team Redline teammates by referring to the same.

Verstappen and Leclerc were involved in a furious bout towards the end of one of their karting battles back in 2012. Racing at Val d’Argeton and heading into a double right-hander, Leclerc did not allow Verstappen much space. The two drivers touched after heavy rain, and Verstappen had to take the wet line with a huge puddle up ahead. Unable to steer clear of it, the Dutchman ended up very wet.

Speaking to the reporters following the race, Leclerc claimed it was “just an inchident” between the two drivers. The interview gave way to one of the most iconic jokes of F1, but one that has been used by the Verstappen on several occasions.

After an incident during one of his recent races with Team Redline, Verstappen highlighted this once again. He said,

“It just happened right? An inchident. We have an inchident.”

The “inchident” joke became viral because of Leclerc’s Monegasque accent, but the majority of the community seems to think that Verstappen has overused it. After his recent mention, fans took to social media to share their feelings about the same.

Some more fans chimed in to have their say on Verstappen not letting go of this joke from 12 years ago.

Verstappen continues with this joke only in jest. There was a time when the tussle between two drivers in karting led to the start of a new rivalry. They were at each other’s throats in the subsequent battles but things have taken a mellow turn over the last few years.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s relationship

Having come a long way from their karting days, both Leclerc and Verstappen have grown mature enough to let go of their past differences. They share a healthy friendship, often exchanging jokes during interviews. Verstappen and Leclerc treat each other as respected rivals and acknowledge each others’ strengths and achievements.

Recently, when Leclerc launched his ice-cream brand, the media asked Leclerc if he sent Verstappen his favorite flavor of ice cream to calm him down. Leclerc replied that he would be sending vanilla (his favorite flavor) ice cream over to the Red Bull driver, and also beat him on the track.

While the two drivers currently enjoy a healthy relationship, things could take a turn for the worse. The Ferrari driver has not been Verstappen’s direct challenger for the Championship yet. When that happens, the two could reignite their rivalry that stems back to their karting days.