Missing Top Driver Ingredient Used by Max Verstappen Helped Lando Norris Get His Maiden F1 Win

Lando Norris’ win in Miami 2024 has stirred up topics of competition in the front of the F1 grid once again, as cracks appear in the Red Bull camp. Whether Norris gets the better of Max Verstappen in races moving forward remains to be seen, but Karun Chandhok points out an “endearing” trait in the Briton that helped him outshine the Dutchman last weekend in Miami.

In the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Chandhok recalls first meeting Norris during the latter’s F3 days. After watching him for a while, Chandhok figured that Norris was different from the other top-level drivers.

Per the Indian former racing driver, stars like Max Verstappen and George Russell have a more aggressive mentality. They take command and assert themselves as the dominant figure to make sure that even when things aren’t smooth, they go their way. Norris, however, is different.

“He was a bit more of a timid character. He didn’t have this chest out, self confidence of a George or a Max. But that doesn’t mean he is any slower. It just means he has a different personality,” explained Chandhok.

Chandhok goes on to say that Norris’ personality, which is very different from Verstappen’s, makes the Briton as beloved as he is, both inside and outside the paddock. This was very evident because the entire community showered Norris with love and congratulations following his maiden Grand Prix win.

Lando Norris finally ended his five-year wait for an F1 win

Lando Norris made his F1 debut in 2019 and quickly won the hearts of teams, drivers, and fans. He made a reputation of being one of the most talented drivers on the grid, but there was one thing that kept eluding him- race wins.

The Bristol-born driver came agonizingly close but missed out due to mistakes made by him or his team. Fast forward to 2024, Norris can put all of that behind him.

He won the 2024 Miami GP and everyone in F1, including the drivers couldn’t hide their happiness for him. Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Charles Leclerc were just some of the few to hail his monumental achievement after getting out of their cars.

For Norris, the future is bright. With McLaren, a team that is on the ascendency, the 24-year-old will be hoping to make winning a regular habit.