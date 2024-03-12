“Look How He Ate That”: Mercedes Champ Nico Rosberg Has F1 Fans in a Hold With Viral Commercial

For eleven arduous years, Nico Rosberg competed at the highest level of motorsport. At the end of it, he finally defeated Lewis Hamilton to win the F1 world championship with Mercedes in 2016. Since then, Rosberg has made a name for himself as an investor and entrepreneur in green technologies and mobility. The German was also an early investor in several popular firms, such as Formula E, What3words, Lilum, Tier, and Lyft. Additionally, in 2021, he was named as the face of EnBW which is Germany’s top e-mobility supplier. Considering that partnership, Rosberg has recently appeared in an advertisement that has F1 fans in a state of shock.

On X, (formerly Twitter) EnBW has posted a video of Nico Rosberg singing and dancing in a karaoke bar while his car was being charged. While commenting on that clip, Rosberg gave a hilarious response. He wrote, “Fun production with @EnBW. Sometimes it only takes one karaoke song to charge your car and get up to speed.”

Rosberg’s collaboration with EnBW happened given both entities wanted to impact as many people as they could on sustainable mobility. Besides this, the German driver has also been observed discussing the importance of bringing the climate crisis to people’s attention.

His passion has also led him to find the GreenTech Festival, along with engineers and entrepreneurs Marco Voigt and Sven Kruger, back in 2019. Even though the commercial was meant to promote E-mobility, it appears that fans were more impressed with Rosberg’s talent for singing and dancing.

Nico Rosberg thrilled the F1 community with his most recent advertisement

As soon as the video starts Nico Rosberg is seen whispering the lyrics ‘I am every woman’ while driving. A while later, it turns out that his car needs some charging. For this, Rosberg parks the car at a nearby charging station. As the commercial heads, he then enters a karaoke club where he sings and dances.

While doing so, a notification popped up on his phone that his car is fully charged. The 2016 champion’s singing and dancing seem to have impressed many F1 fans. A user going by the name @leclerxology on Twitter even stated, “He ate that.”

While other fans wrote that the lyrics of the song sung by the 38-year-old seem to be a very ‘Rosberg thing.’