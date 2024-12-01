Mohammed Ben Sulayem Gives Account of $21.5M Spending in Response to ‘Transparency’ Call by GPDA

October 20, 2024, Austin, Texas, USA: October 20, 2024: Mohammed Ben Sulayem during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024 at Circuit Of The Americas in Austin Texas | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has finally spoken up on recent criticisms from the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), which had, in an open letter, demanded that he provide clarity on the FIA’s functioning and decision-making.

A significant issue raised was the large fines collected by the FIA from drivers and teams, coupled with the apparent lack of transparency regarding how this money is spent. In his response, Sulayem initially dismissed the concern, stating it was not the drivers’ business to know. However, he later proceeded to provide details about the FIA’s expenditures.

The Emirati revealed that a significant portion of the funds—more than €10.3 million ($11 million)—was invested in grassroots motorsport development in 2023. Additionally, another €10 million ($10.7 million) has already been allocated for similar efforts in 2024.

“You want to know how much we paid in grassroots? I’ll give you: 10.3 million [euro] we invested in grassroots last year. I think that’s a lot of money. In 2024, up to now, over 10 million. Back in grassroots. In karting,” he said to Motorsport.

‘Asked specifically about the GPDA’s calls, Ben Sulayem said: “None of their business. Sorry.”’ You’re not really answering the GPDA’s question though…#QatarGP pic.twitter.com/J6llzL8Wb1 — RBR News (@redbulletin) December 1, 2024

The report also stated that an additional €2.7 million ($2.9 million) was allocated to fund 70 motorsport safety projects, while €1.9 million ($2 million) went toward operational safety and medical costs for FIA World Championship events.

Sulayem did answer the questions posed by the GPDA, whose director is Mercedes’ George Russell, but he did so without displaying good spirit.

Sulayem hits back at drivers

The FIA President also addressed questions surrounding the sudden replacement of F1 Race Director Niels Wittich with three races left in the season. He strongly defended the governing body’s right to make internal decisions without talking to or consulting external bodies—for instance, the GPDA.

“Do we have to tell them? When something in the teams changes, do they tell us? No, they don’t. Nobody has to. We have the rules, we follow our rules. We don’t follow someone else’s rule. Simple as this,” Sulayem asserted.

Ben Sulayem tells Formula 1 drivers it is “none of their business” how he runs the FIA #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/PQnNdqSiVl — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) December 1, 2024

Since the GPDA’s open letter, Sulayem has been noticeably absent from all F1 races. However, he made a return at the Qatar GP, the penultimate race of the season. How the GPDA will respond to Sulayem’s comments remains to be seen. Their reaction may come after the season ends, as the drivers evaluate the FIA’s explanations and decide on their next steps.