What is GPDA in F1?

F1 drivers follow a set of rules designed to keep the sport balanced and fair. However, they aren’t mere robots expected to follow every directive from the FIA or other governing bodies without input. Drivers also need a voice, and that’s where the GPDA — the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association — comes in.

Simply put, the GPDA is a union that consists of F1 drivers. It first started in 1961 when the legendary Sir Stirling Moss wanted himself and his counterparts to get together and call for better safety measures in cars, at a time when F1 was truly dangerous.

Soon, however, it was banned because of a rift between the Formula One Constructors’ Association and the FIA — the governing body of F1. They added restrictions to the FIA super-license, barring drivers from forming groups or unions.

Unfortunately for the F1 community, a horrible tragedy soon unfolded, which forced the return of the GPDA. Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna passed away at the 1994 San Marino GP weekend in Imola, prompting the likes of Niki Lauda and Michael Schumacher to get the band back together.

Since then, the GPDA has been well and truly active, with the group collectively solving issues that they feel affect all drivers in the paddock.

How does a driver join the GPDA?

Of course, being part of the F1 grid helps. The GPDA consists of a group of active drivers, although membership isn’t compulsory for all in the sport. For instance, in the 2013 season, Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas opted not to join the GPDA.

Currently, the GPDA has three directors: Mercedes driver George Russell, former F1 driver Alexander Wurz, and, for the first time, a director with no F1 driving experience, legal advisor Anastasia Fowle.

Why is the GPDA in the news?

Earlier this week, former GPDA director Sebastian Vettel, along with Wurz, reportedly launched an Instagram page. This was a monumental step, as it gave the drivers’ union a public platform to share their messages not only with relevant authorities but also with the world.

A post also came up shortly, where the FIA’s new-developed habit of penalizing drivers for swearing was criticized. “We urge the FIA president to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers…”, a part of the comprehensive statement read.

They also addressed the issue of the FIA’s stance on drivers wearing jewelry or other accessories, which stemmed from past incidents involving Lewis Hamilton. This topic highlighted the drivers’ concerns over what some saw as an unnecessary crackdown, sparking discussion about personal freedom and the balance between safety regulations and individual expression within F1.

The FIA has yet to respond to the GPDA’s comments, but one thing is clear: the authorities will now face public pressure over what some see as unnecessary penalties for matters unrelated to racing. This added scrutiny could push for more thoughtful and relevant rule enforcement in the sport.