Carlos Sainz’s Ex-GF Isa Moves on From Year-Long Breakup; Makes New Relationship Official at Friend’s Wedding

Carlos Sainz began dating Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson soon after he broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Isa Hernaez. Sainz was in a relationship with Hernaez for seven long years before they separated in June last year. Now, it seems that Hernaez too has moved on by making her new relationship official.

Advertisement

According to Vanitatis’ Instagram handle, Hernaez has now made her relationship official with Santiago Isla, who is the son of former Inditex CEO Pablo Isla. Hernaez and Santiago Isla made their relationship public at a wedding in Asturias.

The post adds that the two have been in a relationship for a few weeks but only chose to make it public now. The post then also adds that the two spent a romantic weekend in the Principality of Asturias in Spain.

Advertisement

Pablo is one of the most well-known individuals in Spain, having served as the chairman and CEO of Inditex, which is the world’s biggest fashion group. Other than working at Inditex, Pablo has also served as a member of the Board of Directors for some of the top multinational companies such as Nestle.

Hernaez began dating Pablo’s son several months after Sainz reportedly cheated on her last year. The Ferrari driver was first caught hanging out with London-based model Mia Brown at a party in Monaco before hanging out with Rebecca Donaldson in the streets of Italy.

Who is Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend: Rebecca Donaldson?

Rebecca Donaldson is a renowned model from Scotland. According to Hollywoodlife, M+P models manage her. Outside of Scotland, she has also worked in other famous cities such as Amsterdam, London and Paris.

Advertisement

As per her social media accounts, she is an athleisure model, who is sponsored by Muse Activewear. Ever since Sainz made her relationship public with her, she has been spotted in the Ferrari garage on several occasions. Donaldson most recently made her presence felt during the season opener in Bahrain.