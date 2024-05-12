“I’m Not Trying to Brag but…”: Lewis Hamilton Gives ‘I Luv It’ Singer Camilla Cabello a Special Label

Among all the celebrities present in the Miami GP paddock, no one turned heads quite like Camila Cabello. The 27-year-old singer became a favorite for showing her passion and love for the sport, and even seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton was impressed by her.

Appearing on The Elle Duncan Show on ESPN, Cabello revealed what Hamilton told her during their hot lap around the Miami International Autodrome.

“I’m not like, trying to brag or anything, but he said that I was his best passenger.”

Cabello revealed that during their hot-lap around the circuit, she didn’t scream or sound as scared as other people normally would, and have been. A horde of celebrities in the past (including Kendall Jenner in Miami this year) have accompanied F1 stars in laps on supercars around racing tracks.

Almost all of them lost their heads because of the sheer speed at which these drivers navigated the corners. Cabello, however, was not as frantic. This doesn’t mean that Hamilton went easy on her, however. As revealed by the singer of ‘I Luv It’, Hamilton was “ripping it”.

Camila Cabello is thankful she didn’t have breakfast before meeting Lewis Hamilton

Cabello was enjoying the hot lap around the Miami track with Hamilton. But that doesn’t mean that she didn’t recognize the speed at which the Mercedes star was driving. She spoke about her insides being “upside down” and was glad about skipping a meal before the event.

“I was like, thank god I didn’t have breakfast. My body, my cells were scared, but then my brain would be like, you’re with Lewis.”

Cabello felt safe being in a car with Hamilton, who was driving at speeds in excess of 200 mph. More than that, she is amazed at how Hamilton and other F1 drivers do this on much faster cars, on an almost weekly basis. Ahead of the Grand Prix, she told F1 presenter Martin Brundle that she “doesn’t know how he does it.”

Amidst impolite celebrity interactions within F1 in the past, Cabello’s presence was a breath of fresh air. The F1 community called for more celebrities like her (including Cabello herself) to attend more races in the future.