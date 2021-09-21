“He knows he has the speed”– Max Verstappen feels his ex-teammate Alex Albon will be a success in Williams

“He knows he has the speed”– Max Verstappen has faith in his former teammate to do well in Williams, as he is set to join them for 2022.

After a year-long absence from regular F1 racing, Alex Albon is set to return for the 2022 calendar with the Williams, recently announced by the team.

Max Verstappen, who has partnered with him for over 18 months, thinks that Albon will succeed in Williams while citing his past success as in his junior years.

“I don’t know how he looks at it but he knows he has the speed. I think we all know that he has. He has shown this from go-karting,” said Verstappen.

“But probably in a less-pressure environment, it will be good to come back like that and like I said, I’m sure he will do well. Of course, you need to get used to the car, we all do with the new rules, but he will do good.”

A suitable investment for Williams?

Under the leadership of the Dorilton Capital, Williams has progressed immensely this year and are finally grabbing points and even got a podium to its name in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Their sudden rise over Haas and Alfa Romeo would require some more consistency. With George Russell due to leave for Mercedes, Albon seems to be the right candidate to lead them with relevant racing experience.

And with the regulations change, Williams may even manage to fight against the teams above than it presently, in which Albon can indeed play a pivotal role.

Red Bull may want him again

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s boss Christian Horner is keeping his eyes on everywhere, even at Albon’s development too. Even though the Thai born Briton race driver had an underwhelming first stint with Red Bull, Horner has claimed that his return is still on the cards.

It only remains to be seen for which driver Red Bull will go if it ever decides to shelve Sergio Perez, as Pierre Gasly is also eyeing to mark his reconquest over the second Red Bull seat.