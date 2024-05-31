mobile app bar

“Mt Rushmore of Guests”: Lewis Hamilton Is a Hot Ones Hit as Fans Who Don’t Know Him, Love Him

Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Lewis Hamilton became the latest guest on ‘Hot Ones’, where he discussed a wide range of topics, including fashion, fan reactions, and movies. The Mercedes driver did all of this while eating spicy (vegan) wings, and the viewers fell in love with the seven-time World Champion’s personality.

Hamilton is one the most popular F1 drivers in the world, but some didn’t know who the Briton was. Given not everyone follows the sport, viewers were pleasantly surprised with how humble the 39-year-old was. Especially after learning about his success.

Some fans, even deemed him to be on the “Mt Rushmore” of guests who have appeared on Hot Ones. This is quite a prestigious list considering all the big names that have graced the show in the past.

Introducing Lewis Hamilton to those who didn’t know him, one comment became an instant hit. “For those unfamiliar, he’s basically a British Lightning McQueen.” This was a reference to Disney’s Cars‘ protagonist, who in the movie, was the best and most widely known racing car.

Unfamiliar fans also took to the comments section, including one, who said, “This is one of my favorite episodes, what a great dude.” 

Hamilton is arguably the most widely supported F1 driver in the world. And his popularity is especially large in the US. Safe to say that after this latest episode of ‘Hot Ones’, he can add more names to the list.

Fans, both old and new, flock to appreciate a humble Lewis Hamilton

With Lewis Hamilton becoming the talk of the town in this latest escapade, people both familiar and unfamiliar with him couldn’t stop themselves from praising the Mercedes driver for his attitude. A comment on YouTube described the 39-year-old as “classy, elegant and refined.”

Meanwhile, another viewer wrote, “Dude is so humble and kind-hearted.”

The video, which was released on YouTube on 30th May, garnered over a million views in less than 24 hours. Hamilton also had an achievement of his own through this, earning himself a new legion of followers through the episode.

