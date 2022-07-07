“As a driver at 37 you can still learn”– Max Verstappen attacks Lewis Hamilton back for his Charles Leclerc comment

Max Verstappen attacks Lewis hamilton for earlier taking a dig at him with a comment on Charles Leclerc’s driving at Corpse in Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are probably not direct rivals this year, but the banter between the two is still alive. Last week, when Charles Leclerc and hamilton battled out at Corpse in Silverstone, the Briton had some praises for the Ferrari driver.

But it was apparent that the comment was more of a dig at Verstappen, referencing the collision between the two drivers in 2021. He claimed that he had no problem while battling with the Monegasque at the Corpse.

“Very sensible driver [Leclerc] clearly a lot different to what we experienced last year. In Copse the two of us went through there no problem,” said Hamilton.

Now, during the press conference of the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen has hit back at his biggest rival. The Dutchman said sarcastically that it’s positive even at the age of 37 Hamilton is learning.

Hamilton after Silverstone🗣 “Very sensible driver [Leclerc] clearly a lot different to what we experienced last year. In Copse the two of us went through there no problem.” Verstappen’s response🗣 “It is positive that as a driver at 37 you can still learn how to hit an apex!” pic.twitter.com/Y2HNdAqtqF — WTF1 (@wtf1official) July 7, 2022

Is rivalry between Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen reviving?

Over the course of 10 races, Mercedes’ W13 has upgraded itself immensely. It looked competitive in Silverstone, and at one stage it seemed like Mercedes could win the race.

But a slower rate of rising temperatures in Hamilton’s new soft tyres prevented him to compete against Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez. Nevertheless, the progress of Mercedes looks promising.

Moreover, the new Flexi-rule decree by the FIA gives an edge to Mercedes, as both Red Bull and Ferrari have to make readjustments to their floors to make their car look legal.

Thus, it could literally balance the game. There is no doubt, that Red Bull is still extremely fast, but these changes in events can change the fortune of Mercedes. Maybe, the 2021 rivalry returns, with Leclerc also adding to the complexity.

