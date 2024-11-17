“My Biggest Dream”: Lewis Hamilton Sets Sight on Rwanda After Taking Partial Credit for Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton recently explained how he played a small role in bringing F1 to the streets of Las Vegas. Years ago, when Formula 1 asked drivers for suggestions on new locations, Hamilton often mentioned Las Vegas, and much to his delight, the Sin City is now a regular stop on the calendar.

Now, with his stature as a seven-time world champion and one of the most influential figures in F1, Hamilton is turning his attention to another dream location — Africa. He is hoping to help bring a Formula 1 Grand Prix event back to the continent.

However, the 39-year-old admits he isn’t sure if this dream will come true before he retires, but he’s determined to see it happen. “I’ve been talking about Africa and we’ve got Rwanda potentially on the list. That’s great. I hope it comes in time before I’m gone. That’s my biggest dream, to make sure I can race there before I retire,” Hamilton told RN365.

Formula 1 has already begun discussions with Rwandan authorities as part of its efforts to bring the sport back to Africa for the first time since 1993. This December, Kigali (Rwanda’s capital) will host F1’s annual prize-giving ceremony, a clear sign that talks are advancing.

Rwandan authorities are eager to host an F1 Grand Prix

Since Liberty Media took over Formula 1 in 2017, expanding the sport globally has been a priority. Adding new races in Miami and Las Vegas has boosted the sport’s profile in the U.S., and now Liberty is turning its attention to Africa.

Rwanda seems to be eager to host a Grand Prix, and its leadership has presented an ambitious proposal to Formula 1. Rwanda is planning to build a new permanent racetrack about 15 miles outside Kigali.

Just 1 month to go! The countdown is on as the Rwanda Automobile Club proudly hosts the FIA General Assemblies & Awards for the first time on African soil! Kigali will be the heart of motorsport excellence from Dec 9-13. Let’s celebrate this historic moment together!️#FIA2024 https://t.co/NmUyteB6KW — Motorsport Rwanda (@MotorsportRw) November 14, 2024

Its high-altitude location, over 1,300 meters above sea level, could present a unique challenge to teams, similar to the conditions at the Mexico City GP. Rwanda’s leadership, however, has expressed strong commitment, with the president of its motorsport association stating the nation is more than prepared to host an event.