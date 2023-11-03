“My Case Is Manipulated”: Felipe Massa Opines How His ‘Injustice’ Is Different From Lewis Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi 2021 Controversy

Felipe Massa has recently provided a detailed explanation about why he believes he faced a much greater injustice than anybody else back in 2008 when he lost the title to Lewis Hamilton by just one point. The Brazilian stated that in his case, the results were “manipulated“. However, Massa does not believe that the same was the case when Hamilton lost out on the championship to Max Verstappen in 2021.

The 42-year-old recently gave his opinion about the infamous Crashgate scandal to Planet F1 after the interviewer asked if his actions in any way would lead to more drivers seeking justice. In reply, Massa said that he understood where the question was coming from but insisted that his case is completely different from what other drivers have faced in the past.

“In my case, it was already investigated that that race was manipulated. Other cases are maybe arbitral or maybe sporting. If you’re talking about if I win the case, Damon Hill will win a case, Ayrton Senna will win a case from fighting with Alain Prost, Lewis 2021…But that is a different case,” Massa explained.

Even though Massa believes that he faced more injustice than Hamilton did in 2021, a certain section of the fans believe otherwise. Several fans believe that Hamilton would have been a record eight-time champion, had the stewards managed the season finale in Abu Dhabi better.

While the controversial race in Abu Dhabi undoubtedly left scars on Hamilton, the Briton now insists that he just wants to focus on the present. As a result, he also chooses to remain tight-lipped whenever asked for his opinion on the 2008 Crashgate scandal.

Felipe Massa wants Lewis Hamilton to support him

If Felipe Massa were to win the 2008 championship, it will obviously mean that Lewis Hamilton would have one title less to his name. Despite the same, the Brazilian is keen to seek the Mercedes driver’s support in his fight for justice.

When asked by Planet F1 if he has had any communication with Hamilton regarding his case, Massa replied, “I really like Lewis as a driver and he’s doing a lot of things for justice. So many different kinds of justice in the world. I think, one time, he will need to speak and to talk about the situation. I think it’s pretty clear I’m not doing anything against him“. However, Hamilton is unlikely to support Massa as it is the Briton’s title the former Ferrari driver is after all.

As for the trial, Massa’s lawyers are now waiting for the FOM and the FIA’s response to the questions asked of them. The 42-year-old stated in the same interview that his lawyers have already given the FOM and the FIA two extensions and that November 15 will now be the last date before they decide if they want to go to court or not.