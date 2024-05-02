“We’re in a Great Position”: Suns’ Mat Ishbia Discusses the ‘Disappointment’ Following 1st Round Exit

The Phoenix Suns flamed out spectacularly in the playoffs, as the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves thrashed the super team 4-0 in their first-round playoff series and ended their campaign. Remarkably, the Suns not only got swept but they were also blown out in just about every game. They suffered double-digit losses in Games 1, 2, and 3, before finally, only losing by six in Game 4, with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 82 points [per Basketball Reference].

The Suns blamed injuries for their underwhelming sixth-place finish in the Western Conference standings, but their playoff humiliation rang alarm bells about their roster and coaching staff. Despite failing to live up to the hype and falling at the very first hurdle in the playoffs, owner Mat Ishbia downplayed the concerns and criticism during the Suns’ exit interviews before he even took a question from the journalists present in the room. He said that he was ecstatic about how disappointed everyone was about the Suns’ first-round exit. Explaining why, Ishbia said the following, per Duane Rankin.

“A lot of NBA teams that didn’t make the playoffs, didn’t win the championship, [their] media is not upset. The fans are not upset. [They are] like, ‘Okay. We’ve got draft picks. We’ve got this in the future. The future’s good. Looking forward to it.’ So the narratives around our team and our organization are incorrect. And my perspective is this: We are in a great position. Not in a good position. A great position.”

Ishbia also addressed Bradley Beal snubbing head coach Frank Vogel’s high-five. The 44-year-old owner said he was elated to see there was palpable discontent about the situation and the players felt it as opposed to nonchalantly going through the motions.

The Suns owner was seemingly on a mission to douse the fire that the disappointing playoff performance had lit. While he put on a brave face in front of the cameras and claimed the franchise is in a great position, the front office has plenty to ponder about in the offseason.

Suns to run it back with the starting lineup that got swept by the Timberwolves

Following the Suns’ Game 4 loss at home, The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania reported that head Frank Vogel was likely on his way out of the franchise and the team would look to make sweeping changes in the offseason. When asked about the Sun’s plans for the offseason, Ishbia directly addressed the report and downplayed it, claiming no decisions were made and he’ll have discussions with the players, coaching staff, and general manager James Jones this week.

Ishbia did confirm that the Suns won’t blow up the roster and intend to retain their starting lineup of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, and Grayson Allen.

The stunning failure of the Suns’ super team’s first foray isn’t bogging down owner Mat Ishbia. He’s confident that the team is better than it performed this season and has vouched for them three days after seeing them get mercilessly swept in the first round of the playoffs.